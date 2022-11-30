Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri’s first beneficiaries to end period poverty

Citizen Reporter

Since her crowning over four months ago, Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri has been hard at work with her advocacy work to end period poverty.

On Tuesday, the Limpopo native was in her home town to visit a school to present the first beneficiaries of her Ed-Unite campaign.

Ndavi Nokeri’s Ed-Unite campagin

Ed-Unite is an organisation by Nokeri, in association with Miss South Africa. They have partnered up with Imbumba Foundation and Forever New to help end period poverty through the Imbumba Foundation’s ambitious Caring4Girls programme.

Nokeri was pictured with learners of Mashooro Secondary School at Ga Mokgwathi Village near Tzaneen, as she was distributing sanitary towels for the young girls.

The purpose of Ed-Unite, which launched last month, is to bridge the inequality gap within economically marginalised communities and help ensure an equal playing field for all learners, the Miss SA organisation said in a statement.

The programme intends to raise funds for infrastructure and facilities in schools, scholarships and bursaries, medical and menstrual hygiene support as well as sports and training.

Nokeri plays the role of providing information between big corporations, foundations and schools in need, ensuring that businesses with services to offer and finances to spend on Corporate Social Investment are partnered with each other.

Forever New has pledged R600 000 to supply sanitary pads to end period poverty.

The pageant queen said on her trip to Ga Mokgwathi Village was “fully standing in my purpose. I am overjoyed to be able to come back home to Limpopo and play my part in giving back to the community that raised me”.

Studies and research shows that girls from poorer backgrounds could miss between 30 and 50 days of school each year due to menstrual-related challenges, such as not being able to afford sanitary towel, leading some of them to drop out of school completely.

Nokeri added: “It was a no-brainer for me to return to Limpopo and help learners from my home province thanks to the initial monies raised by my Ed-Unite campaign. We will be visiting more schools in other provinces in the new year”.

