Inside Lalela Mswane’s Vietnam trip 

Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane is currently in Vietnam and the pageant queen touched down to quite the hero’s welcome in the Southeast Asian country known for its beaches, rivers, Buddhist pagodas and bustling cities.

She shared a video of her welcome on her Instagram account and tagged the official Miss Supranational account which has been documenting moments from her trip.

Why is Lalela Mswane in Vietnam?

According to the official Miss Supranational website, Lalela touched down in Ho Chi Minh and she will be the VIP guest at the Harper’s Bazaar Star Awards 2022.

“This event will be a celebration of people and organisations who made outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese Luxury Industry in 2021 and 2022. Lalela will be opening the fashion show on the night, walking for one of Vietnam’s top fashion designers.”

Miss Supranational also explains that Lalela will also be shooting for several top fashion magazines, including the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam in early 2022.

“Lalela will be reunited with her 2nd runner-up at Miss Supranational 2022, Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen. They will visit one of Kim Duyen’s charitable projects during the week-long visit to Vietnam.”

“It’s my first visit to Asia and I am beyond excited to visit Vietnam. I have heard amazing things about this country and I cannot wait to experience everything Vietnam has to offer,” she said before departing from OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg.

After landing in Vietnam, she also took to Instagram to say: “I’m truly just currently overwhelmed by all the love and kindness I’ve received. I’m beyond grateful”.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho