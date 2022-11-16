PICS: Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri’s 5 most stunning evening wear

Lethabo Malatsi

Since emerging victorious as this year’s Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri has not only snatched the crown but she is serving looks and putting her best fashion foot forward.

The reigning Miss SA is booked and busy, from attending luncheons and premieres, to campaigns, Nokeri makes it a point to dazzle in whatever she wears.

Here are the top five:

1. In a recent post, the 23-year-old beauty queen shared a series of photos gracing the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Johannesburg, dressed in an orange fringe dress fit for the occasion.

Nokeri appeared on the red carpet alongside a host of South African personalities, dignitaries and other guests to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated film on South African soil.

2. Ndavi looked stunning in a Juan William Aria red beaded gown at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards.

3. In addition to gracing red carpets and award nights, she attended the Galileo Launch at the Mall of Africa, while stunning in a green La Jaqueta piece, to celebrate the VIP launch of Ellipse Galileo Apartments at Waterfall City.

In attendance was former Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo “Shudu” Musida and South African media personality Maps Maponyane.

4. In October, the reigning beauty queen attended the Bellagio Spring Soirée, amongst fellow Miss SA 2022 runner up – Ayanda Thabethe and former Miss SA – Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, dressed in a gold body hugging gown.

5. Prior to stunning at the Top Women Awards in Juan William Aria’s timeless pieces, Nokeri stunned at the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launch in a timeless gown also by Juan William Aria in September.

