‘It was a wow moment’: Neo Makwa on working with late American rapper Rich Homie Quan

Makwa is currently working on his new Amapiano album.

South African music producer Neo Makwa has opened up about his memorable experience working with the late American rapper Rich Homie Quan.

Quan passed away last week at an Atlanta hospital at the age of 34.

Makwa, known for his work with prominent artists such as the late AKA and Kwesta just to name a few, collaborated with Quan during his visit to South Africa.

Along with Kwesta, he worked with Quan on a song titled Run It Up.

Reflecting on the experience, Makwa told The Citizen: “Such a dope man! We had a whole night studio session, and for me, it was like a ‘wow’ moment.

“You know how it is when you finally meet people you’ve only seen on TV — experiencing them in person is a whole different experience.”

Quan’s passing

Quan’s death was allegedly due to a drug overdose. According to multiple international reports, his girlfriend, Amber Williams, called 911 after she found him unresponsive on the couch when she got back from dropping her son off at school.

She said she couldn’t find a heartbeat or see him breathing and noticed foam around his mouth when she turned him over.

Williams also took to her Instagram stories to react to Quan’s passing. “I’m traumatised from a moment that’ll forever be in my head. My love for my other half was ALWAYS shown; I had nothing to hide.

“Our house is no longer a home. I’m completely heartbroken. 15 years gone. I’ll never be the same,” she wrote.

New music

Meanwhile, Makwa said he is currently working on his upcoming album, exploring new sounds beyond his hip-hop roots.

“I’m working on an Amapiano album. I want to try different genres because people know me mainly as a hip-hop producer and rapper. It’s not that I’m leaving hip-hop, but I want to experiment with different sounds,” he explained.

