Veteran actor Sello Motloung passes away after collapsing

The actor passed away after collapsing at his home on Sunday afternoon in Johannesburg. He was 54 years-old.

Actor Sello Motloung has passed away after collapsing at his home. Picture: Sello Motloung/Facebook

Representing Motloung’s agency, Eloife Clasen from Artist Connection on Monday told The Citizen that the artist passed away in hospital.

“He collapsed on Sunday afternoon around 1pm and his wife rushed him to hospital. He died around 5pm in the afternoon I think.”

“His wife and family are devastated.

“We are just as devastated about the news. He’s been with us for many years, he was part of the family,” said Clasen.

The avid Orlando Pirates supporter, as he often did, wrote on his Facebook page poking fun at Kaizer Chiefs fans after they won their first league match on Saturday.

The passing of Motloung comes as the country mourns the demise of another actor, Darlington Michaels who was popularly known for his role on Isidingo as Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela.

A thespian

Motloung has had an illustrious career that displayed his dexterity as an actor who can play a variety of roles; be it television, stage or giving captivating performances on the big screen.

He has appeared on staple South African TV shows such as Generations, Isidingo, Rhythm City, The Wife and a slew of other shows. He was also part of the cast of international TV show Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.

He has shown his versatility on the big screen as well, in classic South African films such as How to Steal 2 Million, Happiness is a Four Letter Word and he played Nelson Mandela in the 2017 film An Act of Defiance.

In 1998 he bagged an Mnet All Africa Film Awards Nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Chikin Biznis.

“Sello will forever be remembered as one of our legends and we will miss him tremendously,” read the agency’s statement on its social media.

He also contributed to the theatre scene, appearing in plays such as Clues on the Sand, Cadre, and This is For Keeps and playing the character of Moiloa in Third Coming.

Recent work

His most recent work was Mzansi Magic’s uBab’ Stivovo, where he played the character of a senior guiding young dads in fatherhood.

The comedy show follows the journey of Stivovo, a carefree and indifferent new father and boyfriend, who is suddenly thrust into “Daddy Camp” after a life-altering wake-up call

On the show, Motloung worked with youth who graduated from the Multichoice Talent Factory and he welcomed the idea of working with youth.

“It was interesting to see what they have to bring to the table industry-wise. It was very, very different, and I learned a lot,” he said in an interview with News24.

“It’s imperative to be open to new ideas and perspectives that emerging talent brings. They bring fresh, groundbreaking, creative ideas that keep us current,” he said.

He said, “Do not enter this industry for fame. Enter because you are passionate and love it. Acting is a calling- if it was never meant to be yours, it will never be yours.”

