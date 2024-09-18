WATCH: Mariah Carey walks the Great Wall of China in 6-inch heels

Mariah visited China a few weeks after the passing of her mother and sister, who died on the same day.

Mariah Carey at the Great Wall of China. Pictures: X/Twiter/@mariahcarey

Photos and videos of global music icon Mariah Carey walking the Great Wall of China in 6-inch heels have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the videos, the 55-year-old singer is fully glammed up, wearing black platform heels paired with a stunning black dress.

“At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels (not that I would’ve listened),” the We Belong Together hitmaker captioned the images on X.

The visit came almost a month after the singer’s mother and sister passed away on the same day.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey said in late August.

ALSO READ: Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought

Social media reactions

Fans praised Carey for her footwear choice.

Here are a few reactions from X:

Ariana wrote: “Only Mariah Carey would walk the Great Wall of China in heels (and actually be able to do it).”

Chen: “So cool. Welcome to China. You have so many fans here, myself included. If you climbed the Great Wall in heels, then you are the greatest heroine of all time.”

ALSO READ: ‘It’s the year of the artist,’ says McKenzie as department sponsors Delicious Festival’s celebration of democracy

Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour

Meanwhile, the pop star is gearing up for her ‘Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time’ tour, which will visit 20 cities in the United States.

Mariah announced her highly anticipated annual Christmas tour last month.

The tour will kick off on 6 November and wrap up on 17th December in her hometown of New York City.

“I am so excited to celebrate the holidays with you,” added Carey in the announcement video.

Announcing my Christmas Time tour in August? Let’s see…! 😂🎄🎙️ Tickets on sale this Friday!! pic.twitter.com/9zB0mj4Vn6 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 7, 2024

NOW READ: Viva Italia! Bedfordview’s Italian Club marks 75 years with epic Festival Italiano