Delicious Festival mum on whether Janet Jackson will still perform after Tito Jackson’s passing

The festival takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. Jackson is expected to headline the first day on Saturday.

Organisers of the Dstv Delicious Festival are mum on whether Janet Jackson will still perform at the event following the news of her brother, Tito Jackson’s passing.Picture: Matt Jelonek / Getty Images

Dstv Delicious Festival organisers are mum on whether US artist Janet Jackson will still perform at its latest event this coming weekend following the passing of one of her older brothers, Tito Jackson.

An original member of the Jackson 5, Tito passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. His passing was confirmed by his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” they wrote on Instagram. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their wellbeing.”

58-year-old Janet was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Delicious Festival alongside Neo-Soul singer Jill Scott and South Africa’s Thandiswa.

The Citizen requested confirmation of Janet’s attendance from the festival organisers and it had not received clarity at the time of publishing.

Janet recently posted a video reassuring her fans that she’s coming to South Africa.

The award-winning performer recently announced her residency in Las Vegas for New Year’s week.

Shocked by Tito’s passing

The Jackson brothers said their father will be missed tremendously. “It will forever be ‘Tito Time” for us.

“Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Tito was often called the quietest member of the group as he played in the blues band with his brothers.

‘Celebrating 30 years of creative freedom’

The two-day Dstv Delicious Festival takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 21 and 22 September. Jackson is expected to headline the first day on Saturday together with Thandiswa.

This 11th edition of the festival is themed ‘Celebrating 30 years of creative freedom’. It pays homage to South Africa’s 30 years of democracy with a line-up reflective of the country’s music journey in the last three decades.

On Saturday, the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will feature old-school music groups Boom Shaka, Okmalumkoolkat, Focalistic, Cassper Nyovest and Morafe.

Sunday is headlined by Jill Scott, Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Another 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will take place on Sunday, this time spearheaded by music icon Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, former Freshly Ground member Zolani Mahola who now goes by the moniker The One Who Sings.

Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli snr will also make an appearance on the day. His name is interestingly written with a ‘snr’ on the line-up because his son, Mzwakhe Mbuli jr, popularly known as Robot Boii will be performing on Saturday.

