By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

9 Dec 2024

12:18 pm

Possible flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport amid refuelling challenges – Acsa

Possible flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). Picture: Neil McCartney

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has warned travellers that airlines are currently unable to refuel aircrafts as normal at the OR Tambo International Airport.

As a result, some flights may experience delays.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and technicians are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We will continue to keep passengers informed of any updates,” said Acsa.

In the meantime, passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines directly for further information.

Alternatively, they can download the Acsa Mobile App and subscribe to their flights for LIVE flight notifications and stay up-to-date with any changes.

“We apologise for any disruptions and thank you for your understanding and patience.”

