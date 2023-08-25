WATCH: ‘There’s no beef, just great chicken’ – Pedro’s ad mocks Nando’s and KFC

The ad is a direct attack at KFC and Nando’s, taking aim at the prices and greasiness of its competitors.

A screenshot of the Pedro’s ad which has taken jibes at other fast-food chicken outlets. Picture: @PedrosChicken/Twitter

With the bravado of a Hip Hop dis track, new fast-food outlet Pedro’s has attacked its competitors in an advert that has convinced some consumers that the newly established eatery is a better option than what’s already in the market.

The ad which came out a few weeks ago took aim at Nando’s and KFC, who are the biggest fast food outlets that sell chicken in the country.

Below are some of the references you might have missed from the advert that packs more heat than a bottle of extra hot Nando’s sauce.

The hilarious ad is set in what seems like a meeting between two of the country’s biggest chicken outlets, coming together to devise a plan to bring down the new kid on the block, Pedro’s.

Nando’s pricing

The ad opens with a shot of a reception area of the head office of a chicken fast-food outlet. The font used at the reception desk is the one used by Nando’s written “Over Priced Chicken Head Office”.

You're over-priced, we are heading over to Pedro's. — Lirah Zulu (@leratovirtue) August 11, 2023

Throughout the ad, the cost of Nando’s is punted.

KFC’s fattiness

Again using a font to drive home their message, the ad doesn’t mention KFC, but even a child in primary school would get that the Greasy Fried Chicken (GFC) reference is a direct jibe at KFC.

Not that other guy wearing a tshirt written “GFC” 😂

If you get it you get it, this war won’t end anytime soon, next one to be slapped is the one with a lot of salt



#ChickenWars! #VivaPedros pic.twitter.com/Irp8hZxSbp — PovertyKiller_Official  (@PovertykillerB) August 16, 2023

The GFC representatives walk into the chicken crisis-meeting in the ad, holding buckets filled with fried and oily chicken. “Who even knows what’s in those nuggets you’re selling,” the Nando’s head charges at the GFC guy. But to emphasise KFC’s greasiness, everywhere the GFC chicken touches, it leaves behind an insane amount of oil.

KFC inspector ad

Last year an advert by the fast-food franchise showed Mr Molapo, who is “food inspector” visiting various KFC franchises throughout the country, tasting free meals under the false pretence of being an inspector. KFC claimed that the commercial was based on a true story, which was not.

The South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board ruled that KFC’s “fake food taster” advert is misleading. The ad is a direct jab at this, implying that Pedro’s advertises what is true.

When will you respond to Pedro's????? 🙂 — newmem (@newmem12) August 21, 2023

In the ad, the inspector is included in the crisis-meeting, where his tag has the word ‘Inspector’ scratched out and replaced by ‘Spy’. Carrying his favourite Pedro’s meal in his briefcase, the inspector seems tense in the beginning but is put at ease when he looks inside his case.

The fake inspector adds his two cents in the meeting to say the new chicken outlet is healthier than fried. “Sorry but, it’s just too good,” he says before being chased out the hostile meeting.

Social media

Chicken lovers on social media have enjoyed the subtle messages and direct hits, some agreeing with declarations made in the advert.

Like a bunch of school kids, social media users have taunted the attacked franchises to respond to the ad.

A case of your body is here with me but your mind is somewhere else #ChickenWars #VivaPedros pic.twitter.com/9UwT3I5OYa — Sbusiso Mchunu (@SBUdaPRO) August 16, 2023

