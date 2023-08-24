Mi Casa named in Hey Neighbour Fest line-up after successful European tour

MiCasa is part of the list of performers for this year’s Hey Neighbour festival. The group recently wrapped up a successful European tour.

South African music trio Mi Casa are the latest artists to be named on the Hey Neighbour Festival, with the announcement coming as the group wrapped up a successful European tour.

The Hey Neighbour fest is a three-day music festival hosted in Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria. The festival will take place from 8 to 10 December 2023. Day two of the festival is being headlined by renowned US rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The first day is headlined by US Electro duo The Chainsmokers and R&B singer Khalid, while the third day will be spearheaded by Swedish House Mafia and H.E.R.

Mi Casa, which is made up of Dr. Duda, J’Something and Mo-T, will take to stage on the last day of the festival on Sunday.

Mi Casa just finished what seems like a successful European tour. “From day one that Mi Casa recorded, the sound is just so ready for the world,” said a confident Mo-T in a video announcing their August European tour.

“Europe has been my favourite territory. Reaching out to new territories gives birth to new you. For myself it’s good to give birth to new Duda. It’s been one of my dreams to take the music out there, Europe has been part of my dream” said Dr. Duda.

“I want to make an impact, I want to go to Europe and I want to connect with more people. I want to impact more people because I believe in what we do,” said singer of the group, J’Something.

Mi Casa su casa

True to the name of their band, which means “welcome” or “make yourself at home” in Spanish, the group was warmly welcomed to the different countries they’ve toured in the last few weeks.

The band was in the UK, France and Germany among other countries they made a stop at. On one of their days off, the group had fun in Portugal.

“Touring is all sort of things but some of the dopest moments for us have to be those little days off in between where we get to just relax and have fun!! We spent the day in Vilamoura. What a place on earth man! The beach, the weather, the marina, the food … and this punching bag machine thing,” a caption to one of their posts read.

