Recipe of the day: Homemade healthy fish and chips

Don't allow the idea of unhealthy food to prevent you from enjoying what you crave. Experiment with this healthy fish and chips recipe.

Craving the timeless comfort of fish and chips, but concerned about it’s impact on your weight?

Bid farewell to hesitations as you try out this classic healthy fish and chips recipe.

Enjoy a relaxed Friday without any cooking worries, and delight in this simple, healthy recipe that is easy to make.

How to make healthy fish and chips

Ingredients

For the chips

800g maris piper potatoes, scrubbed and chopped into 1½–2cm chips

2 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp olive oil

For the fish

1 medium free range egg

250ml ice cold water

70g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, plus wedges to serve

Sunflower oil for frying

4 x 150g sustainable white fish fillets, such as pollock or haddock, skin removed

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Cook the chips in a pan of boiling water for 7-10 minutes until just tender, then drain and pat dry with kitchen paper. Put the chips in a roasting tin, then toss with the salt and olive oil. Roast the chips for 15 minutes, turn, then cook for another 20-25 minutes until golden. Meanwhile, make the fish batter. Whisk the egg in a medium bowl with the water until frothy. Sift the flour and baking powder into another mixing bowl, then gradually whisk in the egg mixture. Stir through the lemon zest and season well. Pour the sunflower oil into a wide, deep pan until half full, then heat to 180-200°C (a piece of bread dropped into the oil will turn golden in 30-40 seconds). Dip the fish fillets into the batter to coat, then use a slotted spoon to lower them into the hot oil (you may need to do this in batches). Fry for 5 minutes, keeping the oil at 180-200°C, or until golden and cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. Serve with the chips and lemon wedges for squeezing.

*This recipe was sourced from delicious magazine.co.uk.

