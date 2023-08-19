PICS: Inside John Legend and Chrissy’s Beverly Hills home

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen collaborated with architect Jake Arnold to design their new home in Beverly Hills.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen opened their home to Architectural Digest magazine. Picture: chrissyteigen/ Instagram

“We hired Jake because we love his taste, although if it were up to him there’d probably be more earth tones,” Legend said in an interview with the architect magazine, Architectural Digest.

The couple grace the cover of the publication in the latest issue.

“We’re used to it by now. We’re always open to a new house, or to changing the house we’re in,” Teigen said.

“Every house we’ve ever had reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book,” Teigen says.

“We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids,” says Legend.

Architect Arnold freely admits that his clients spurred him to expand his aesthetic lexicon into somewhat unfamiliar territory.

“They like elements with a little glam and fun, and they’re drawn to work by bold, contemporary artisans, which is not my usual thing,” he confesses.

