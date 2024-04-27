Do you leave home maintenance tasks for later? Here’s why you shouldn’t

Who wants to do home maintenance tasks after a heavy week at work when you just want to relax and binge on your favourite shows?

Home maintenance tasks can be such a schlepp, which is why most of us are members of the procrasti-nation that leaves those tasks for later. It is so much easier to forget about important seasonal maintenance on gutters, paint, roof, walls and pools – until a storm comes.

When you think of winter weekends, you think of thick blankets and warm fires. You definitely do not think of home maintenance, repairs and doing a basic service on essential things around the home. This is exactly what Kandua.com found too: when it comes to roofing, gutters and waterproofing, 80% of South Africans only pay attention to essential home maintenance when it is too late.

For those of us in the north of the country, spring is not just the turn of the season, it is the number of leaks that appeared after the first rain. If waterproofing, painting and roof and gutter maintenance are not done before the rainy season, leaks and damp spots can and will spring up all over the house.

According to Mirriam Mathebula, growth marketing lead at Kandua, May, June and July are incredibly quiet when it comes to roofers, gutter specialists and water proofers, with less than 20% of these requests being posted during this period.

Winter is best time for home maintenance

“However, this is exactly when you should be focusing on essential home maintenance such as waterproofing the roof and walls, checking for leaks and ageing tiles and emptying your gutters after the trees have shed their leaves. When the first rain hits in spring, outside of the Western Cape, the dry season will have created cracks or opened new holes that will immediately damage your home and walls.”

In fact, she says, for those who suddenly woke up in September, October and November, Kandua saw a dramatic spike to nearly 70% in September alone and there may have been a few extra expensive surprises that came along with the rain.

“The problem with delaying maintenance is that one problem can cascade into ten more and this gets expensive and frustrating.”

While procrastinating under a pile of blankets is the easiest thing to do in the middle of winter, the cost to your bank balance actually goes up if you leave things to the last minute, Mathebula warns.

“Plumbing is especially important to maintain and check, particularly in a cold snap, as water comes into the house cold and this can break the pipes, especially if they are old. If you are worried, call in a plumber before the cold front hits to check the pipes and make sure everything is in perfect condition.”

The roof takes all the heat in summer, look after it in winter

Another money muncher is the roof, she says. “In summer it is pelted with hail, rain and heat. Your roof tiles endure constant temperature changes and this causes ongoing damage. Do not put it off. Use the dry winter season to do this. This not only makes sure your roof is ready for the first rain, but it allows any repairs or painting to dry completely.”

It is also important to use this time to check the gutters for any debris or blockages as these can block water from flowing, putting your house at risk of leaks and dampness, while the weight can also crack the gutters or damage the roof, she says.

“If you have the budget, winter is also an excellent time to paint the house as the walls will have time to dry before the rain and it will protect the walls from weathering which will add resale value and save you money in the long run.”

Then, there is the garden. Mathebula says looking at the data from Kandua, tree fellers are most in demand in October, March and April, which coincides with what is usually the first and last big storms of the summer season. Falling trees can cause considerable damage to your house, walls and garden and therefore it is better not to wait to get a skilled professional to check the trees before the storms.

Swimming pool also needs attention

Finally, there is the pool. Dirty? Old paint? Walls covered in green slime? Pool maintenance is best done in winter when the lack of heat and rain makes it far easier for pool maintenance specialists to store the water from the pool before painting and repairing any cracks, she says.

“Unfortunately, most South Africans tend to forget about their pool until it may be too late and requests go up as the mercury rises, with a mere 10% of pool specialists requested during winter.”

“Instead of waiting for that first drop of rain, find skilled pros who can step up and help you keep your home in perfect condition. No need to stress if you cannot clamber over the roof or do not know how to waterproof, paint, roof, or tile – just find a pro.”