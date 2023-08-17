WATCH: Inside ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles’ screening starring Amo Chidi

'Love, Sex & 30 Candles' will premiere on Netflix on Friday, 18 August.

SA celebrities at the screening of ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles’ in Hyde Park. Picture: Supplied

Last night Sorele Media hosted the screening of the highly anticipated film, Love, Sex & 30 Candles.

The star-studded event was held at Nu Metro in Hyde Park with celebrities like Palesa Madisakwane, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, and Motlatsi Mafatshe on the guest list.

Love, Sex & 30 Candles will premiere on Friday, 18 August on Netflix. Stars in the movie include Bahumi Madisakwane, Amo Chidi, Candice Modiselle and Gabisile Tshabalala.

The former Rhythm City star, Chidi, said it has been an honour to bring her character (Dikeledi) to life.

“Being a part of Love, Sex & 30 Candles has been an incredible journey of self-discovery for me as an actress and a woman. Dikeledi’s story resonated deeply with my own experiences, highlighting the strength and vulnerabilities that come with being a part of a sisterhood.”

About ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles

The movie is inspired by Angela Makholwa’s novel The 30th Candle and produced by Sorele Media’s filmmaking duo Stephina Zwane and Salamina Mosese.

Love, Sex & 30 Candles takes audiences on a heartfelt journey of friendship, love, and self-discovery as characters navigate challenges that arise as they enter their thirties.

The film focuses on Dikeledi (Chidi), Sade (Tshabalala), Linda (Modiselle), and Nolwazi (Madisakwane) as their friendship faces tests from secrets and revelations.

Mosese said the premiere of thes movie marks the pinnacle of dedicated teamwork and a shared passion for storytelling.

She said: “We aimed to capture the essence of the book while adding our own creative touch, and I believe the result is a film that will resonate with audiences and ignite conversations about life’s turning points.

“The story’s authenticity and the remarkable performances by our cast truly bring the characters to life. We are thrilled to present this film to audiences worldwide.”

Director and producer Zwane said adapting Makholwa’s book into a film was an incredible journey.

“The Journey allowed us to delve into the complexities of turning 30 and the emotions that come with it. It was a pleasure to work with such a talented cast and crew and I’m thrilled to see the audience’s reactions.”

