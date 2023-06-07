‘It’s already parked’: MaMkhize dreams of owning luxurious blue and gold private jet [PICS]

By Lineo Lesemane

Shauwn Mkhize, famously known as MaMkhize, has set herself a lofty dream – she wants to buy herself a luxurious custom-made private jet.

Posting pictures of a royal blue and gold jet on her Instagram page, the reality TV star and businesswoman spoke about her dreams.

“Dreams… Let me allow you to tap into my dreams. Who said your dreams can never scare you? Hmmmmmm imagine the feeling when you make your dream come true after you would have worked so hard over the years to change your dreams into reality.

“If you are excited about it, will it mean you are flaunting? What are your thoughts about this burning topic,” the socialite and businesswoman posted.

In the comments section, MaMkhize’s close friends, including Somizi Mhlongo, joked about the jet.

According to them, if MaMkhize wants the jet, she’ll find a way to get it.

Somizi said: “U busy saying dreams kanti it’s already parked. Ey ngoba abo Shaun bayadlala ngathi”.

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala wrote: “Your dreams always come true. Ngicela ungilande next weekend ngoba le-Dream isikhona”.

MaMkhize’s book launch

MaMkhize launched her book titled, Mamkhize: My World, My Rules last month.

The star-studded event was held in Durban and was also attended by her closest relatives, extended family, colleagues, and friends.

Taking to Instagram she said she is grateful for the support she has received since the book launch, adding that the journey of her book has been fulfilling.

“Despite the weather not being on our side, we adapted by choosing a color that beautifully complements the book’s cover design. 💫🥹🤗😊 Thank you for supporting me on this exciting journey! It is so true when they say your DREAMS must never scare you 🙏🏾

“I’m grateful to Cape Town for being part of this wonderful experience. Feel free to check out @mamkhize_mwmr for more information! 🙌🏽🫶🏽 Remember, my book “My World My Rules” is now available at @exclusivebooks 🌸📚,” she added.

During an interview on eNCA, MaMkhize said she decided to write a book because she wanted to deal with her past and face her fears.

“I think the first step of healing is to let it all out. For me, what I have been through will inspire, it will inspire any one black person, and they must understand that when you see MaMkhize, it’s not that everything is always rosy.”

