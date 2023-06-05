Double celebration as Winnie Ntshaba buys a brand-new Mercedes Benz

By Lineo Lesemane

Congratulations are in order for House of Zwide star Winnie Ntshaba. She recently revealed that she bought herself a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

The actress did not flaunt her car on social media. However, she posted two beautiful cakes, giving fans a sneak peek inside her celebration.

She was also celebrating her sister’s 45th birthday.

“It’s a double celebration KwaNtshaba today… God continues to be good… All things are working together for our good🎂🎂❤️❤️🎁🎁 @chefnzuzaofficial we love our cakes @zodwantshaba Happy birthday mtakamah ❤️” she wrote.

Fans and other celebrities have since flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages and heartwarming birthday messages for her sister.

Winnie’s stellar performance on House of Zwide

A few days ago, Winnie took to Instagram to share her touching scene from e.tv’s House of Zwide. In the scene, the Zwides were faced with a hard decision to switch off their son’s life support machine.

Winnie said the scene was very intense and touched many people who were on set when it was shot. She said parents should never have to go through that pain.

“A mother pressed between a rock and a hard place… A very tough decision to make💔😭 No parent should go through this. In fact, no person should be asked to switch off life support…” she wrote.

She also gave her co-stars, Londeka Mchunu and Nefisa Mkhabela, props for pulling the scene off.

“Then there’s these two @dekamchunu and @nefisatarisca_ …. WOW👌👌😭😭😭🖐️🖐️🖐️‼️‼️‼️ Stellar job. I’m sure everyone that was on set when this was shot, did shed a tear😭”

Unexpected exit

House of Zwide fans recently bid farewell to one of the popular characters on the show, Alex Khadzi, played by Warren Masemola.

Warren joined the show in 2022 to play the character of a design genius with big achievements.

Speaking to Drum last year about joining the show, Warren said he was beyond excited and hoped that people would enjoy the journey with him as he tries to “represent the creative passion in the youth and how futuristic it is, especially in fashion and textile, social life, modelling, music and technology”.

