Joyous Celebrations hitting the right notes in Sub-Saharan Africa as the most streamed choir [VIDEO]

Contrary to the belief that young people don’t appreciate Gospel music, numbers show that youth prioritise their spiritual upliftment.

Joyous Celebration sits at the most streamed choir in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify. Picture: joyouscelebration/Instagram

South African Gospel outfit Joyous Celebration sits at the most streamed choir in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in the last 12 months, according to Spotify.

The long-running ensemble recently released their 28th album which was recorded at the Durban ICC.

Gospel choirs have long been powerful incubators of musical talent, nurturing voices that often go on to shape the broader music industry.

Choirs are not just breeding grounds for future stars, but also the heart of worship music.

From local church gatherings to grand cathedrals, choirs have traditionally been the backbone of Christian musical expression.

The top 10 that is led by Joyous Celebration includes other South African groups such Spirit of Praise who are the second most streamed.

Nigeria’s 1spirit & Theophilus Sunday, which is led by Naija minister Minister Theophilus, is ranked third.

The list also includes Loveworld Singers, who are a group under Nigeria’s Pastor Chris’ (Chris Oyakhilome) Loveworld Incorporated.

The Gospel

In the age of digital streaming, gospel choirs are finding new ways to spread the message and melodies beyond their physical confines.

This digital revolution is not only expanding the reach of gospel choirs but also empowering them to build sustainable careers and communities beyond their local congregations.

Earlier this year the streaming platform released data that averred that South African Gen Zs are leading the pack with their Gospel playlists as the numbers reveal that Mzansi youth has created more than 400 000 gospel playlists.

Contrary to the belief that young people don’t appreciate worship music, the numbers by Spotify show that young adults make time for their spiritual upliftment. In SSA 33% of listeners are 18-24, and 20% are 25-29.

While in South Africa, 28% of listeners are 18-24, and 17% are 35-44.

Gen Z, youth born between 1997 and 2012, are seemingly ditching congregating inside the four walls of a church building for individual worship in their own time.

According to Spotify, Christian podcasts and gospel music consumption among Gen Zs has grown significantly, with the former seeing a 44% growth in South Africa.

Mzansi’s little angels

Joyous Celebration is the most streamed group by Mzansi’s youth, tailed by Spirit Of Praise. US contemporary worship music collective Maverick City Music sits as the third favourite.

The top five streamed artists are rounded up by US groups, Elevation Worship and Hillsong Worship respectively.

When it comes to top streamed albums, Spirit Of Praise’s Spirit of Praise, Vol. 8 (Live) and the Vol. 9 (Live) sit atop in that order. Clap and tap group Lejwe La Motheo Artists Development’s Thapelo Yaka is the third most played album.

