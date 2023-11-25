‘So painful to watch’: Netizens react to Minnie Dlamini addressing Itumeleng Khune ‘joke’
On-air personality Minnie Dlamini topped the trends lists last week when she shaded her ex, South African soccer player Itumeleng Khune, on national TV.
South African on-air personality, actress and model, Minnie Dlamini just can’t seem to catch a break as she steadily climbed the social media trends lists on Saturday evening, yet again.
Last week, a video recording of a segment of Minnie Dlamini’s show Curated By Tanq on Mzansi Magic, went viral in which she said that her ex, Itumeleng Khune, no longer plays soccer.
However, when her producers corrected her, revealing he still plays, her expression shifted as she realised she had given incorrect information on national TV.
Not long after the television personality was dragged on social media, internet users said that bitterness was behind her comment.
Minnie Dlamini addresses Itumeleng Khune no longer playing soccer comment
Now, a week later, another video has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), in which Minnie addresses the ‘joke’ she made about Itumeleng.
In the video clip, recorded on a cellphone while the show was broadcasted, Minnie said that after learning “what a joke was from me last week Sunday right here on Curated, the socials went on to make that joke trend the whole week”.
What came after Minnie’s comment on the social media attention had Netizens believing that the actress is having a meltdown.
She went on to say that she doesn’t have anything to say about the whole situation and asked for her privacy to be respected. She added that she is also under a lot of stress. “When I’m not trending on social media all week, I’m also on the front pages of tabloids for buying people furniture.”
“In the words of influencer Mhlali Ndamase: ‘I’m so tired of carrying this industry on my back’,” she said as the video came to an end.
Social media reacts to Minnie Dlamini’s ‘meltdown’
*Additional reporting by Asanda Mbayimbayi
