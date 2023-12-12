Celebs And Viral

By Kyle Zeeman

12 Dec 2023

04:09 am

SA mourns the death of musician Zahara

Zahara's death was announced late on Monday evening.

Zahara

Zahara has died. Picture: Instagram/@zaharasa

Multi-award winning musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana has died.

Her death was confirmed by Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa late on Monday evening.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry.”

The star was recently hospitalised, and Kodwa said government had been assisting the family “for some time now”.

“Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” he added.

