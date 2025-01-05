Prince William mourns stepson of beloved royal nanny after New Orleans attack

The final victim in the deadly New Orleans truck attack on New Year’s Day has been identified as the stepson of Prince William and Harry’s former nanny Alexandra “Tiggy” Legge-Bourke.

The 42-year-old William said Saturday he’s “shocked and saddened” to learn that Edward Pettifer, 31, was among the 14 killed in the French Quarter ramming.

“Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer,” William wrote in an Instagram story post.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack.”

Daily News reported that officers from the Counter Terrorism Command of London’s Metropolitan Police are supporting Pettifer’s family.

The message Prince William wrote in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Isis-inspired terrorist kills 14 in Louisiana rampage

According to Mail Online, the Brit and 13 others were killed and dozens injured after army veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar rammed his rental truck through throngs of people who stood in the heart of the Louisiana city on 1 January.

A senior FBI official said the attack was “premeditated” and an “evil” act of terrorism. He added that Jabbar was “100% inspired by Isis.

This comes after an Isis flag was found on the back of Jabbar’s rental truck. This led the FBI to probe the 42-year-old’s ties to the extremist group and begin a hunt for potential accomplices.

Prince Harry and Tiggy Legge-Bourke watch Charles, then Prince of Wales, participate in the Beaufort Hunt in March 1997 in Malmesbury, England. Picture: Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Tiggy Legge-Bourge: A pillar for William and Harry after Diana’s passing

Legge-Bourke was a nanny to Prince William and Harry between 1993 and 1999. She has maintained a close relationship with both brothers.

She was regularly snapped with King Charles throughout the years. Legge-Bourke served as a close aide to the royals, providing valuable support to the brothers after Princess Diana’s death.

The monarch is understood to be in contact with the family in the wake of their eldest son’s tragic death.

Even before the Palace appointed her, she had close ties to the royal family.

Her father had once served in the Royal Horse Guards and her mother became a lady-in-waiting for Princess Anne in 1987.

Her brother, Harry Legge-Bourke, had been Page of Honour to the late Queen Elizabeth II from 1985 to 1987.

Charles hired her as his assistant and nanny for his children in 1993.

The BBC reported that Harry has also been informed but will not comment publicly on the news.

