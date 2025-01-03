Fresh flowers, fresh bread, fresh honey: Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show released on Netflix

In each episode, Meghan invites friends to roll up their sleeves and join her in the kitchen, garden, and beyond.

Meghan Markle’s new show is said to “blend practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old”. Picture: Screengrab

Meghan Markle is making her TV comeback later this month with a brand-new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. The series is part of the $100 million deal she and Prince Harry struck with Netflix through their production company, Archewell Productions.

Netflix dropped a nearly two-minute trailer on Thursday. It features Meghan strolling through a beautifully maintained garden, picking fresh flowers, gathering honey, baking homemade bread, and cooking alongside a star-studded group of friends.

In each episode, Meghan invites friends old and new to roll up their sleeves and join her in the kitchen, garden, and beyond. Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection. Guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends, Netflix said in a statement.

The streaming service added that the eight-episode show, which will be released in full on 15 January, “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

Watch the official trailer here:

Meghan kicks off 2025 with Netflix show

On her Instagram page, Markle wrote that she had been very excited to share the show with her fans. “I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

The series was shot in Montecito, California, where Markle and Harry live with their two children after stepping down from their duties as senior royals in 2020.

With Love, Meghan marks the fifth project from the couple’s deal with Netflix. Their most recent release, Polo, a five-part series on professional polo, premiered in December. However, it didn’t make it to Netflix’s top 10, according to Forbes.

Their first project, the 2022 tell-all documentary Harry & Meghan, racked up 81.55 million viewing hours in its first week. It became the platform’s most-watched documentary debut to date.

Archewell Productions has also released Heart of Invictus, a documentary about athletes competing in Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans, and Live to Lead, a docuseries celebrating influential global leaders.

NOW READ: Meghan Markle to ‘show positive impact that social media can create’ as she returns to Instagram [VIDEO]