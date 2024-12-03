Heartbroken Kate: Tough choices loom for Prince George’s future

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Princess Kate prefers a co-ed school for Prince George. However, Prince William has other plans in mind.

Kate Middleton is reportedly “heartbroken” as she and Prince William face a significant decision about Prince George’s future.

The prince and princess of Wales, both 42, are debating the next step for their eldest son as his preparatory school years near an end.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Middleton prefers a co-ed school in England, allowing 11-year-old George to stay close to his siblings. However, Prince William has other plans in mind.

“Kate prefers George to attend a co-educational school alongside his siblings, reflecting her experience at Marlborough College with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James,” Nicholl shared.

Royal school shake-up? George’s future may break tradition

Middleton attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire between 1996 and 2000, where she enjoyed a happy school life, the Mirror reported.

“However, William cherishes his time at Eton, which has a deep-rooted tradition with aristocrats and the royal family,” Nicholl added.

“Traditions can always change,” she noted. “William and Harry didn’t follow in their father’s footsteps by attending Gordonstoun in Scotland, so it’s possible George might not go to Eton and could end up somewhere different.”

She emphasised that whatever decision is made, it will be up to William and Kate, who will have George’s best interests at heart.

Palace pupils: The schools that shaped Britain’s royal line

Historically, royal children have been either home-schooled or sent to boarding schools. King Charles III and his sons, William and Harry, attended boarding schools.

Charles, now 76, became the first heir to the throne to attend a regular school when he started at Cheam School in Berkshire at eight. William, 42, and Harry, 40, followed a similar path, starting at Ludgrove School in Berkshire before moving on to Eton, the New York Post reported.

Kate and William’s children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, first attended Thomas’s School in Battersea, London. After the family relocated to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, they enrolled at Lambrook, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire, which costs £47,000 per year.

Nicholl told OK! The royal couple’s brood has a very enjoyable time there – one that, most vitally, has given them a sense of stability during uncertain times, like when their mother was treated for cancer. “When Kate was in hospital, George was on the football pitch playing with his friends,” says Nicholl.

She explained that it was important to maintain a sense of normality during one of their toughest times. “The school provides strong support and a solid foundation, allowing the children to enjoy a simple, happy, albeit privileged childhood.”

ALSO READ: Brave Catherine joins William in first appearance post-chemo [VIDEO]