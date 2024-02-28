Prince William withdraws from godfather’s memorial days after awarding Daenerys Targaryen an MBE

The Prince of Wales has withdrawn from one of his godfathers’ memorial service due to personal reasons. This comes days after Prince William bestowed actress Emilia Clarke an MBE.

William was due to deliver a reading at the memorial service of King Constantine II of Greece, who died last January. The service is set to take place at George’s chapel, where the deceased’s family will also be in attendance.

The Guardian reports that the Prince of Wales called the former Greek king’s family to let them know he was unable to attend.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continued to be doing well.

Kate is away from official royal engagements until after Easter after undergoing surgery in January.

From Westeros to Windsor

Together with her mother Jennifer Clarke, Emilia who is known for her character on Game of Thrones – Daenerys Targaryen – was awarded an MBE by Prince William last week.

“From Westeros to Windsor, a real pleasure presenting Emilia Clarke and her mum Jennifer with their honours today for their charity work with SameYou supporting brain injury recovery care,” averred William on social media.

“Still so flabbergasted and amazed that mum and I have been given the incredible honour of MBE’s,” said the actress on her Instagram account.

“But all of this glamour and excitement is the stuff of pictures, this MBE is really for everyone who has and still is suffering from a brain injury.”

The British thespian together with her mother, are co-founders and trustees of a brain injury charity by the name SameYou, founded in 2019.

Emilia survived two life-threatening brain hemorrhages and a stroke in her twenties.

“It is my life’s mission to raise this cause to the level it should be at. Global awareness, and global care. Thank you to all our supporters! And thank you to my mum, the best of them all, who frankly should have an MBE for putting up with me for all these years.”

