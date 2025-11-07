Prince William dethroned as world’s sexiest bald man [PICS]

Prince William ranked second overall with a score of 8.76.

Prince William has lost his title as the world’s sexiest bald man after topping the list for two consecutive years.

According to data released by digital agency Reboot Online, actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has claimed the top spot for 2025.

American actor and professional wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Picture: Instagram

Reboot’s annual study analysed eight factors, including facial symmetry, head shine, online popularity and vocal appeal, to determine the ranking.

Johnson achieved a score of 8.84 out of 10, ending Prince William’s two-year reign.

The study found that Johnson’s facial structure received a perfect score of 10, while his online appeal remained high, with more than 34,000 annual searches for shirtless images.

ALSO READ: ‘Ageing backwards’: Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus celebrates birthday before France clash

Who are the 10 sexiest bald men alive?

Prince William ranked second overall with a score of 8.76. Analysts noted that he maintained strong results in media perception and facial symmetry, scoring 9.3 on the golden ratio scale.

Former footballer Thierry Henry ranked third with a score of 8.6, rising from seventh place in 2024.

Jason Statham placed fourth, earning praise for his distinctive British accent and scoring 9.24 for scalp shine.

Drag icon RuPaul rounded out the top five with a score of 8.5, boosted by high ratings for facial symmetry and height.

Drag icon RuPaul. Picture: X/Twitter

Other names in the top 10 included Vin Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, Travis Barker, Tyson Beckford and Woody Harrelson.

Jeff Bezos topped public searches, with more than 48 000 online queries for topless images in 2025.

The study also reported the biggest declines, with Pitbull falling 21 places and Danny DeVito dropping 18.

Reboot Online said the results reflected “scientific and public indicators of attractiveness”, combining data points such as social media engagement, search trends and physical analysis.

NOW READ: ‘Top Billing’ to make a long-awaited return with reunion special [VIDEO]