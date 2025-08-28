World

Home » News » World

Prince Harry to visit UK on anniversary of queen’s death

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

28 August 2025

03:15 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

While Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards, his fractured relationship with King Charles and Prince William casts a shadow over his visit.

Prince Harry to visit UK on anniversary of queen's death

Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Loic Venance/AFP

Prince Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity award ceremony on September 8, coinciding with the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Prince Harry will be celebrating 20 years of the WellChild Awards in London on 8th September,” said the charity, which celebrates the achievements of children with serious illnesses.

“I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit,” Harry, who has been a patron of the charity since 2007, said in a statement.

Lingering familial tensions

Like other, fleeting visits by the estranged prince to his home country, this one will raise speculation about whether he will reconnect with the royal family.

But prospects seem slim, with Harry, 40, admitting in May that his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, was no longer speaking to him over his courtroom battles in the UK and after the prince published a memoir critical of the royals.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry off the hook in charity bullying row

Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and two children after quitting frontline royal duties in 2020.

Since then, his brief trips to Britain have revolved around charity events and court appearances in his legal battles against British tabloids.

Brothers at odds

Ties with his brother and heir-to-the-throne Prince William have rapidly deteriorated as well, with the siblings reportedly not on speaking terms either.

Harry and William were seen together at the late queen’s funeral in September 2022, but have kept their distance at subsequent events.

RELATED ARTICLES

In May, Harry said losing a court case over his government-funded security meant he felt unable to return to his home country with his family, but also said he hoped to reconcile with his father.

NOW READ: Five sibling rivalries that rocked showbiz

Read more on these topics

King Charles Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) Prince William (Wales) Queen Elizabeth II

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SA buried more 30 to 34-year-olds than people aged 90 and above in 2022
Courts Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape
Betway PSL Al-Ahly begin search for Riveiro’s replacement – reports
Politics Was the ANCYL whipped into order over National Dialogue ‘tea party’ comments?
News More woes for Malema as SAHRC to pursue sanctions against EFF leader

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp