Princess of Wales wishes mothers in the UK a Happy Mother’s Day, as she continues to recover

In her first statement since her surgery, the Princess of Wales, albeit brief, has thanked the public for support and wished all mothers in the United Kingdom a Happy Mother’s Day as the country celebrates the day on March 10.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” read her post on Instagram, where she is snapped with her three children. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” she concluded the post.

The 42 year-old Middleton spent two weeks in hospital after an abdominal surgery in January.

The Princess of Wales is only expected to return to her public duties after Easter.

Middleton was admitted in the same clinic which her father-in-law, King Charles was also getting treatment at.

King Charles was reportedly “very worried” about the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, a royal author has claimed.

UK’s Mother’s Day

Unlike other celebrated days such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Halloween, Mother’s Day falls on different dates in different countries every year. In South Africa the day will be celebrated on May 12.

The UK celebrates Mother’s Day in March because of its roots in the Christian observance of Lent. Dubbed ‘Mothering Sunday’ in the UK, the day is on the fourth Sunday, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.

According to The Standard, This observance originated in the Middle Ages, when children who had left their families to work in domestic service were allowed to go to their home – or “mother” – church.

The journey home morphed into a spring occasion for families to reunite, which eventually adopted the custom of children picking flowers on the way home as a gift to their mothers.

Catherine back?

Cathrine’s post comes just a few days after the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Princess of Wales would attend her father-in-law’s birthday celebrations in June.

The British Army posted the engagement on its official website, saying Catherine, who is married to heir to the throne Prince William, will help review soldiers as part of the annual Trooping the Colour.

Meanwhile the king, who is currently being treated for cancer, is scheduled to review troops at the Trooping the Colour main event on June 15, according to the army website.

