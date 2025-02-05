ProVerb: ‘I will forever hold onto the memory of this special moment, Douw and Carolyn reading my memoir’

Proverb described the late Douw Steyn as a true visionary whose contributions left an indelible mark.

Carolyn and her late husband Douw Steyn, as the latter enjoys ProVerb’s 2020 memoir. Picture: proverbmusic

Former Idols SA host ProVerb paid tribute to billionaire Douw Steyn after his passing was announced on Tuesday. He shared a photo of Douw and his wife Carolyn, where she was reading ProVerb’s book.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Douw Steyn, a true visionary whose contributions have left an indelible mark,” said ProVerb, whose real name is Tebogo Thekisho.

Douw Steyn passes away

His companies confirmed on Tuesday that the 72-year-old Steyn, a revered businessman and property developer, had passed away.

“Steyn will be remembered as an exceptional entrepreneur who built a global business of immense scale across seven countries, and a visionary with a deep-seated commitment to South Africa and its people,” said a joint statement by companies he owned.

Steyn is behind the establishment of the Auto & General insurance business and developing the luxurious Steyn City estate in northern Johannesburg.

“I will forever hold onto the memory of this special moment, Douw and Carolyn reading my memoir, The Book of ProVerb. It’s a reminder of the power of connection and the impact he had on so many lives,” he said.

The Book of ProVerb is a memoir by the rap artist turned broadcaster, which was published in 2020. The book borrows the title from the rapper’s 2005 debut album of the same name.

Carolyn Steyn’s 67 blankets

Proverb also had comforting words for Carolyn, whom he said he has worked with.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Carolyn Steyn, whom I’ve had the privilege of working with and whose kindness and support I will always cherish,” he said.

“May his legacy continue to inspire, and may Carolyn and the Steyn family find strength and comfort in the love that surrounds them.”

Steyn’s passing comes as Carolyn, the founder of NPO 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, organises celebrations of the organisation’s 11th anniversary.

Carolyn founded 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day in 2013 after being challenged by Zelda la Grange, Nelson Mandela’s personal assistant, to crochet 67 blankets in honour of Mandela Day—one for each year of his public service.

“It’s incredible to reflect on how far we’ve come. This 11th birthday is not just a celebration of our achievements but a rallying call for the future. Let’s unite, stitch by stitch, to continue Madiba’s legacy of love and care,” said Carolyn.

The organisation launched its anniversary celebrations at the Farmhouse at Steyn City in January.

This year’s anniversary celebrations kicked off the ‘Journey to the Hugest Happiness Blanket’ initiative, where all collected blankets will form part of the iconic Hugest Happiness Blanket, destined for the Eastern Cape.

These blankets will be laid out on the 20 March 2025 at the Nelson Mandela University to make the worlds Hugest Happiness Blanket which is the United Nations International Day of Happiness.

