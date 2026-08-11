WATCH: Snow falls in Johannesburg as Gauteng freezes

Johannesburg last experienced snow on 10 July 2023.

Sleet and snow have been reported in several parts of Johannesburg.

Snow has been reported in Meyersdal, Alberton, Glenvista, Kensington and Germiston on the East Rand on Tuesday, according to Storm Report SA.

Gauteng snow

Gauteng Weather has also shared an update about snowfall in the province.

“Breaking: First reports of sleet mixed with snow in parts of Germiston and surrounding areas,” the weather bureau said.

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg was on 10 July 2023, when the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that various parts of the province were covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland.

Gauteng has also been forecast to be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall can be expected in the south during the evening.

Cold weather

According to Gauteng Weather, the worst of the cold snap in the province is expected on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures at multi-year lows and snow possible in some areas.

Johannesburg is forecast to reach a minimum of 1°C and a high of 4°C. Vereeniging is expected to reach 0°C, with a high of 5°C, while Pretoria’s temperature is forecast to dip to 3°C, with a high of 7°C.

Safety first

Meanwhile, the Gauteng provincial government has urged residents to put safety first as icy rain, plunging temperatures and hazardous road conditions grip the province, warning against illegal power connections, unsafe heating methods and reckless travel during the cold snap.

The province has warned residents to prepare for rainfall and very cold temperatures, expected to drop to around 3-4°C in some parts of the province.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the combination of rain, cold conditions and wet roads may create additional risks for motorists, pedestrians and vulnerable communities.

Mhlanga further appealed to residents to exercise extreme caution when using heaters, stoves, candles, paraffin appliances, braziers or open fires to keep warm.