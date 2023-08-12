‘A miracle’ – Rachel Kolisi on Siya’s recovery as Boks depart for Rugby World Cup

By Lineo Lesemane

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel Kolisi, is excited about the Rugby world cup.

More so because her husband has recovered and is part of the 33 players going to France to hopefully win the World Cup champions title once again this year.

The squad left on Saturday, and taking to Instagram to express her excitement, the fitness instructor and influencer said her husband’s recovery is a miracle.

“106 days ago, @siyakolisi had a massive knee surgery, today he’s leaving with the Boks ready to play in the World Cup.

“A miracle. Praying for this team, management, coaches, and all the refs! Continuing to believe in miracles in this journey! Thank you, Jesus – let’s GO!” Rachel wrote.

Siya Kolisi’s knee injury

The Springboks captain got a knee injury during his final home match for the Sharks in April this year.

He reportedly suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments and hurt his meniscus on both sides of the knee.

Opening up about his healing journey on Instagram, Siya said after his injury and surgery, he struggled with doubts and had many questions.

He added: “My peace was unsettled. Negative thoughts threatened to consume me because my focus was on the problem. A shift came in me when I realised that in times of uncertainty, it is important to keep my gaze on unchanging things.

“I’ve been intentionally keeping my focus on God, the one who is in control. I’ve learnt to trust that this is a time of pruning, shaping me to be stronger and more resilient.”

After the World Cup 2023 squad announcement earlier this week, Siya shared that this was a scariest injury for him, adding that the Springboks gave him confidence that he would be okay.

“I was also blessed with how quickly I healed, which was big. The harder I worked the better I felt, and that was important. So obviously I was really scared. If it wasn’t for my wife, my family, and the support around me, I wouldn’t be here.”