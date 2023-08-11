‘7de Laan’ actor David Rees’ team shares update after his hospitalisation

By Lineo Lesemane

The PR team for 7de Laan actor David Rees has shared an update about his health following his hospitalisation last week.

7de Laan confirmed David’s hospitalisation on Twitter after reports that he had suffered a heart attack and required a double bypass surgery.

According to the statement recently shared on the actor’s Facebook page, he is out of ICU and is currently in high care.

“He is making progress, and we are so thankful for all the love and messages from his 7de Laan colleagues, fans, friends, and family… As many of you know, our beloved soapie star, David Rees, renowned for his role as Chris Welman in #7deLaan, has had a devastating heart attack.

“This unexpected turn has brought pressing challenges his way, both medically and financially… Open your hearts, spread the word, and let’s create a wave of love that ensures David and his family know they aren’t alone. Please note NO VISITORS are allowed to the risk of infection. In these times, we also appeal for respect toward the family’s wishes,” the statement adds.

Donations for David Rees’ medical expenses

The thespian’s family turned to a fundraising platform ‘Backabuddy‘ to seek donations to cover his medical expenses.

So far fans have reportedly raised R79K. In a statement shared on the fundraising platform, David’s situation has put his family under emotional and financial burden.

“At this moment, we cannot ignore the desperate situation his family now faces. The weight of overwhelming medical expenses has fallen upon their shoulders, hindering their ability to fully support David’s recovery.

“Unfortunately, David does not have medical aid, making this already daunting journey even more challenging. We humbly ask you, to extend a helping hand. No contribution is too small or too large; every act of generosity counts. Your financial support will alleviate the immense strain on David’s family, providing them with the breathing room they so desperately need. Together, we can rewrite the script of this story, turning it into a tale of resilience, hope, and triumph.”

NOW READ: ‘I’ve never been this broken’ − Cyan Boujee says as Prince Kaybee responds to sex tape allegations