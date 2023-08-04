‘They can do better’ – Rachel Kolisi slams ‘lack of diversity’ at SA salons

By Lineo Lesemane

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi says local salons should be more diverse.

Rachel recently found a salon that caters for all hair types in Ballito, Durban, and questioned why there aren’t more.

“The first time ever we could all have our hair done at the same place…but something that I’ve been thinking about for some time is why so many hair salons in SA specifically, only offer services for “either-or?” she asked.

“We had gone to a few places this day trying to get a haircut for Nic after being told three times “we can’t cut hair like that”. We found a spot where all of our hair was celebrated, and my goodness we loved it! Generally, just feel salons could do better, and diversify.”

ALSO READ: ‘Siya and his 10 thumbs’: Watch as Rachel teaches Siya Kolisi to tie daughter’s hair

Moving to France in September

Rachel and her family will be moving to France next month, where her husband, Siya Kolisi, will be joining the French rugby team, Racing 92.

Giving her fans an update on her Instagram page a few days ago, she wrote: “20 days to go 🛫 (still no progress in packing)”

She previously shared how grateful she is for the opportunity and experience of moving abroad, but said she is also devastated because she loves her home country.

“I love SA with my whole heart. And I love living here,” she added.

Ahead of their move, the family has been having fun visiting different provinces in the country.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Rachel said the family spent Monday to Wednesday in Cape Town with the Kolisi Foundation and would be spending Thursday to Friday in Johannesburg. Last week they were in Durban, where they attended their last church service in Ballito.

Last month, the Kolisi family, minus Siya who had rugby commitments, had a blast during their holiday in Greece, Turkey, and Rome. Rachel posted snaps on socials giving fans an exclusive look inside their vacation.

NOW READ: There’s still time to ram your funny bones with Nick Rabinowitz’s great comedy