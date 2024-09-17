Bye bye baguette, hello vetkoek! Rachel Kolisi packs up Paris [VIDEO]

Respect... Bok captain Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, packed up the family's belongings in Paris in just three days. Take a look...

Rachel Kolisi has officially packed up her family’s life in Paris and is heading back to South Africa. Picture: Instagram/ RachelKolisi

Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi never fails to impress the nation with her go-getter approach to life: From mowing like a Boeing in their Parisian garden to packing up house in a record three days.

Her impressive packing expedition follows hot on the heels of the news that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and his family will be moving back home after the rugby star’s stint at French Top 14 outfit Racing92.

Siya, who has been with Racing for less than a year, will be rejoining the ranks of the Durban-based Sharks.

‘And that’s a wrap in Paris’ – Rachel Kolisi

In an emotional Instagram Reel, Rachel revealed that she had just three days to get everything ready for the Kolisi family’s great trek back to Durban.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain’s wife raced back home to Paris shortly after the Springboks’ memorable Freedom Cup victory against the All Blacks on 7 September in Cape Town.

Rachel documented the whirlwind move, writing: “And that’s a wrap in Paris ❤️. Gave myself 3 days to pack up our home here – very wild. But it’s done. This is my 4th move in 18 months – so I’ve gotten good at it 😅.”

Showing her support for her bestie, dynamic Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla, responded: “You’ve got this! This was me a few months ago! Kom huis toe, my maatjie.”

Eben Etzebeth on Siya Kolisi returning to the ‘Shark Tank’

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth shared his excitement about having his best friend back with him in the “Shark Tank”.

“It is amazing. In my career, it’s one of the best things I’ve heard in a long time off the field,” he told Rugby365.

“When he was at the Sharks, after every game we got together with our families, and we had a braai.”

Years of bromance

According to SA Rugby Mag, Siya and Etzebeth met when they were playing Craven Week as teenagers, then represented UCT, WP, the Stormers and Sharks together, as well as winning the Rugby World Cup with South Africa in 2019 and 2023.

Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi during the South African national rugby team announcement at Palazzo Montecasino back in 2013. Picture: Lee Warren/ Gallo Images

When Siya and Rachel got married in 2016, Eben was among the seven groomsmen at the couple’s wedding.

‘He should be in South Africa’

Eben also made it clear why he reckons the 33-year-old rugby star should be in his home country.

“Siya means so much to South Africa. He embodies what we want to be in terms of what he does in his off time for kids and people in need.

“He should be in South Africa and he should be here helping with that. It is great to have him back,” the towering lock enthused.

Siya Kolisi & Co: Warriors on and off the field

Apart from starting the Kolisi Foundation in 2020, the Bok captain has also partnered with Engen – along with Cheslin and Eben – to aid the development of the sport in South Africa.

“Partnering with Engen… Growing up in the township, Engen was there. Playing sport in the township takes you away from that,” Siya explained.

‘Small vetkoeks and polony’

“Engen was on my way to training, so I would always walk past it. We would buy the small vetkoeks and the small polony there. Also when you want to buy paraffin, that’s where you go. So, it’s a brand that we’ve known from a young age.

“Now the brand that we used to buy products from, is going back and giving back in the communities and exposing more people to rugby.”

*The Springboks will battle it out against Argentina in their crucial Rugby Championship match in Santiago on Saturday (11pm SAST).