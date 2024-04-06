VIDEOS: Singing and joy as Cassper Nyovest marries Pulane Mojaki [Watch]

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki have tied the knot after much speculation about their wedding date.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki at their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, 5 April 2024. Photo: Screengrab/X

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be a married man after a clip of him and his bride, Pulane Mojaki, celebrating at their traditional wedding was shared on X.

Speculation has been swirling in South Africa for months over whether the two were getting married – and it now seems to be official.

Cassper Nyovest ties the knot

The video shows Cassper and Pulane holding hands on Friday evening, 5 April, while guests sing and ululate in celebration. Pulane can also be seen wearing a traditional Tswana bridal outfit.

In another video, Pulane looks overcome with emotions as the wedding celebrations continue.

More videos of Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane..❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/4NAIFKC7qk — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) April 6, 2024

Rumours had initially claimed that the wedding would take place on 16 March.

The rapper however shut those claims down by joking he discovered the date and venue for his own wedding online.

Monna , you’re just like me. I also found out online . They chose the date and venue for me and invited me to my own wedding. Let me know if you find anything. At least bang tlhopetse CHIPPI! So ke happy ka seo !!! https://t.co/UOhMXb5cFA — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 16, 2024

The speculation was sparked by MaphephaNdaba’s blog, claiming to have a picture of an invitation, with 16 March as the wedding date.

Cassper Nyovest’s bride slammed on social media

Not everyone seemed happy for the couple though. Many on social media criticised Pulane for paying too much attention to her phone during the celebrations.

Some suggested that it was not a good sign for the future of their marriage if the bride was so distracted during the wedding.

“They are singing for her and she’s on her phone mxm,” commented Happy Muriri.

They are singing for her and she's on her phone mxm — Happy Muriri (@HappyMuririZA) April 5, 2024

“Why does she need to be on her phone? I mean whatever going on, couldn’t she wait until the family is done? Nah man,” commented Legomotsa.

Why dies she needs to be in her phone? I mean whatever that's going on couldn't she wait until the family is done? Nah man — Legomotsa (@PapaaMama_Bona) April 5, 2024

“I’m giving them 2 years. It’s not giving lifetime warranty,” said Vicky.

I’m giving them 2 years.



It’s not giving lifetime warranty 💀 — Vicky (@Iam_VickyWOG) April 5, 2024

“Being on your phone while your husband is there to fetch you, along with his family,is the most disrespectful thing,” said another person.

Being on your phone while your husband is there to fetch you, along with his family is the most disrespectful thing lmao. 💀 — Le rata depth gore. (@Ketso28) April 5, 2024

Others lamented the fact that Cassper was not getting married to his former partner Thobela Majozi, who is also the mother of his three-year-old son.

Many of the rapper’s fans had expected him to tie the knot with Majozi following the news of their son’s birth.

