Cassper Nyovest reflects on his hit ‘Doc Shebeleza’ celebrating a decade since its release

'Doc Shebeleza' was on Cassper’s 2014 debut album, 'Tsholofelo'. The song paid tribute to Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza.

Doc Shebeleza, Cassper Nyovest’s hit break-out song celebrates a decade this year and the rapper has reflected on the past 10 years since the song came out.

“I was a wild young man. God has moulded me and kept me in his grace. All the glory to God. I’m blessed, grateful and truly humbled by your support,” said Nyovest on his social media.

It’s unbelievable that it was just 10 years ago since the ponytail-rocking Nyovest came into the industry, leaving mentor HHP’s shadow. The Mahikeng-born rapper has gone on to fill stadia, win numerous awards and grow his net worth in that time.

“The next 10 years will be more meaningful, more spiritual and monumental! Die pope sal Daans! This gonna be special! Wait on it.”

As the title suggests, the song paid tribute to Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza.

ALSO READ: PICS: Inside Cassper Nyovest’s luxurious Dubai meeting

Tsholofelo album

Doc Shebeleza was on Cassper’s 2014 debut album, Tsholofelo. The song was snubbed by the South African Music Awards at the time it came out, which left the rapper unhappy. His disgruntlement was evident even years later.

Nope. The Samas are dead. They killed them and its sad. They used to mean soooo much and now you can flourish without them cause they mean absolutely nothing. https://t.co/nXswdABv8k May 6, 2019

“Doc Shebeleza wasn’t nominated for a Sama because it was only the 13th most played song in the country. That’s when I sent a zap sign to the Samas because they changed the rules that year just to disqualify the biggest song that year,” he claimed.

If i feel like it. What do you mean NOW doe cause Doc Shebeleza is the BIGGEST trap song to ever come out of Africa. https://t.co/IukuFEHgwt — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 27, 2020

It was around 2014 that his much-publicised beef with fellow rapper AKA began. In an interview with rapper L-Tido on his podcast last July, Cassper said the genesis of their beef was because the Mafikeng rapper did not want to feature AKA on his 2014 hit single, Gusheshe which also features on Tsholofelo.

“From there everything just went downhill. Then I remember when we actually agreed that we were beefing,” averred Cassper in the interview.

“I had just shot Doc Shebeleza and he had just shot Control, and after all these back and forths on Twitter, we met and he said ‘let’s go talk’.”

“He was also very confrontational. I don’t remember what he said but at the end he said ‘it’s a cutthroat industry, I hope you work your ass off because after this conversation I’m coming for you.’ That’s where it was clear that you and me are going.”

NOW READ: ‘I was hurt as the Megacy,’ raps Cassper on new song dedicated to AKA