Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

18 Jan 2024

04:08 pm

Cassper Nyovest reflects on his hit ‘Doc Shebeleza’ celebrating a decade since its release

'Doc Shebeleza' was on Cassper’s 2014 debut album, 'Tsholofelo'. The song paid tribute to Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza.

Cassper Nyovest-Doc Shebeleza

Cassper is celebrating a decade of his hit-song Doc Shebeleza. Picture: casspernyovest/Instagram

Doc Shebeleza, Cassper Nyovest’s hit break-out song celebrates a decade this year and the rapper has reflected on the past 10 years since the song came out.

“I was a wild young man. God has moulded me and kept me in his grace. All the glory to God. I’m blessed, grateful and truly humbled by your support,” said Nyovest on his social media.

It’s unbelievable that it was just 10 years ago since the ponytail-rocking Nyovest came into the industry, leaving mentor HHP’s shadow.  The Mahikeng-born rapper has gone on to fill stadia, win numerous awards and grow his net worth in that time.

“The next 10 years will be more meaningful, more spiritual and monumental! Die pope sal Daans! This gonna be special! Wait on it.”

As the title suggests, the song paid tribute to Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza.

ALSO READ: PICS: Inside Cassper Nyovest’s luxurious Dubai meeting

Tsholofelo album

Doc Shebeleza was on Cassper’s 2014 debut album, Tsholofelo.  The song was snubbed by the South African Music Awards at the time it came out, which left the rapper unhappy. His disgruntlement was evident even years later.

Doc Shebeleza wasn’t nominated for a Sama because it was only the 13th most played song in the country. That’s when I sent a zap sign to the Samas because they changed the rules that year just to disqualify the biggest song that year,” he claimed.

It was around 2014 that his much-publicised beef with fellow rapper AKA began. In an interview with rapper L-Tido on his podcast last July, Cassper said the genesis of their beef was because the Mafikeng rapper did not want to feature AKA on his 2014 hit single, Gusheshe which also features on Tsholofelo.

“From there everything just went downhill. Then I remember when we actually agreed that we were beefing,” averred Cassper in the interview.

“I had just shot Doc Shebeleza and he had just shot Control, and after all these back and forths on Twitter, we met and he said ‘let’s go talk’.”

“He was also very confrontational. I don’t remember what he said but at the end he said ‘it’s a cutthroat industry, I hope you work your ass off because after this conversation I’m coming for you.’ That’s where it was clear that you and me are going.”

NOW READ: ‘I was hurt as the Megacy,’ raps Cassper on new song dedicated to AKA

Read more on these topics

AKA Cassper Nyovest

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe