Rapper Maglera Doe Boy set to debut at Durban July’s Boomtown

Maglera Doe Boy has been one of the country’s hottest acts since releasing his album Diaspora. He'll perform at the 14th edition of Boomtown

In-demand rapper Maglera Doe Boy is set to make his debut at this year’s Durban July. He is one of the acts expected to perform at Boomtown.

“The team carefully handpicked the some of the hottest artists in the country right now, as well as a few Boomtown favourites over the years, to keep our guests entertained throughout the day,” said event organiser Stuart Scott in a statement.

The 30-years-old rapper who hails from Kanana, in the North West, has been one of the country’s hottest acts since releasing his 12-track album, Diaspora.He has been one of the most featured artists since then.

He was featured on recent albums by fellow rappers Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Priddy Ugly and KO roped him in for a single, Let Me Cook.

Real name Tokelo Moyakhe, a few months ago he shared a series of images of himself draped in Puma gear.

One of the pictures was a screenshot that shows rapper ASAP Rocky inviting him to the US to be part of the brand’s campaign.

14th edition of Boomtown

Many of those flocking to Durban for the 14th edition of Boomtown event will be eager to see him live, alongside other headliners that include Major League DJz and KO.

In addition to this powerhouse line-up, we have the ultimate hospitality experience on offer for all our supporters.

From the easy accessible betting stations, the huge selection of food and fully stocked premium bars, we want everyone to feel like a VIP.

Year after year, Boomtown captivates attendees with its fusion of horse racing, fashion, and music – making it the ultimate destination for discerning enthusiasts.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (on Saturday, 6 July) welcomes fans back to the 128th running of the iconic race, themed “Ride the Wave” at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Limited general tickets, that’ll get you a front row view of the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, and runway and public fashion competitions, are available at Ticketpro, SPAR Payzone kiosks and selected Sasol stores at R230 and R170 for parking.

