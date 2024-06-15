Daily news update: Ramaphosa re-elected as president | Didiza elected National Assembly speaker | More Mpox cases

In today’s news, Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as president, Thoko Didiza of the ANC was elected Speaker of Parliament, and the number of Mpox cases in the country has risen to seven.

Also, the IFP says Julius Malema can “jump off the nearest cliff” after his comments the Oppenheimers formed the party and Ace Magashule’s asbestos fraud trial has ben set to start in April next year.

Ramaphosa re-elected as president

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as South Africa’s president.

The ANC’s Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected SA President in the first sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS

He beat out EFF leader Julius Malema by 283 votes to 44.

WATCH: ANC’s Thoko Didiza elected speaker of the National Assembly

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Thoko Didiza has been elected speaker of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) after defeating the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Veronica Mente by 284 votes to 49.

Thoko Didiza. Photo: X/@@DaveClark_AFP

ANC MP Pemmy Majodina nominated Didiza for speaker while Mente was nominated by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula.

Mpox cases rise to seven, all patients have chronic illnesses

The Department of Health has noted that all the patients who tested positive for Mpox are living with chronic illnesses such as HIV.

The latest Mpox patient is a 39-year-old man from Cape Town. Picture: iStock

This comes as the department confirmed that the total number of Mpox positive cases increased to seven on Friday afternoon.

IFP says Malema can ‘jump off nearest cliff’ after Oppenheimer remark

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has slammed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying the party was formed by the Oppenheimers because it received a donation from the family.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Malema made the remarks during a media briefing on Thursday night.

Magashule asbestos fraud trial to start in April 2025

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule will wait a further 10 months for his day in court.

Ace Magashule and his co-accused have a trial date set for April 2025. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

He and his co-accused made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court in relation to the Free State asbestos tender matter on Friday.

‘It was hard to be around so much suffering’ – Nomcebo Zikode on KZN tornado

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been reeling from a devastating tornado that has affected over 7,000 households, with six districts in the province suffering significant damage.

Tornado causes extensive damage in Tongaat, KZN. Pictures: Supplied and IPSS Medical

The recent tornado has reportedly claimed 12 lives, and the estimated cost of the damage exceeds R1.3 billion.

Durban July marquee madness: RHOD star Nonku Williams’s ‘Island of Luxury’ [VIDEO]

Hold your horses… The “cheapest” package deal for Nonku Williams’s marquee experience at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July will set you back R3 500.

Businesswoman Nonku Williams from ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ fame, will be hosting her own marquee at the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Pictures: Instagram/ nonku_williams and Supplied

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star says attendees can look forward to golden palm trees, island-style entertainment, private cigar lounges and signature wine tastings at her very own A2B Winery Marquee.

Rassie backing the Bulls against Leinster, happy to play Test outside window

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is fully behind the Bulls in their quest to reach the United Rugby Championship (URC) final, despite not having their players available for the first Bok Test of the season against Wales at Twickenham next weekend.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is firmly behind the Bulls in their quest to make the URC final when they take on Leinster at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

With the Bulls taking on Leinster in the competition semifinal at Loftus on Saturday afternoon, even if they were knocked out, it would be too late for the vast majority of their players to be involved in the Bok squad.

OPINION – the silence of Chiefs management is deafening

Expect the announcement of Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach to break the internet. At this point no one knows when the Amakhosi will drop the ‘Breaking News’ strap. Whoever the person in question is, his CV will come under the spotlight.

Nasreddine Nabi has been rumoured to be the next Kaizer Chiefs coach, but Amakhosi have remained silent on the matter. Picture: BackpagePix

An appointment of a coach at a club of this magnitude shouldn’t take this long. After all, Molefi Ntseki was shown the door in October of last year. Eight months later, Chiefs faithful are still in the dark about who will sit in the hotseat next season.

