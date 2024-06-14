Durban July marquee madness: RHOD star Nonku Williams’s ‘Island of Luxury’ [VIDEO]

Golden palms and D&G: Nonku Williams says her Durban July marquee will be a 'celebration of fashion, food and all things fabulous'.

Businesswoman Nonku Williams from ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ fame, will be hosting her own marquee at the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Pictures: Instagram/ nonku_williams and Supplied

Hold your horses… The “cheapest” package deal for Nonku Williams’s marquee experience at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July will set you back R3 500.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star says attendees can look forward to golden palm trees, island-style entertainment, private cigar lounges and signature wine tastings at her very own A2B Winery Marquee.

If the Palm Paradise Package is not racy enough for your liking, there’s always the Lagoon Lounge Package for only R6 500…

Durban July marquee milestone for Nonku Williams

Williams spread her wings from construction to winemaking when she launched her Ashes to Beauty (A2B) winery in 2020.

The snazzy reality TV star told News24 that she approached the organisers of the prestigious horse racing event and told them, “I’m having my own marquee”.

“This is huge. It’s a dream come true. I feel like it’s the beginning of greater things to come. I’m a dreamer and not mediocre. If I do things, I will do them big,” Williams enthused.

“So, it’s such an accomplishment when I think back to how my business started. When I first launched, and where it is now. I’m very passionate about it and so happy about this milestone.”

WATCH: Nonku Williams in the lap of ‘Island Luxury’

‘Celebration of luxury and indulgence’

This year, the prestigious horse racing event will be taking place on 6 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse under the theme “Ride the Wave”.

Williams described her Island of Luxury-themed marquee as a “celebration of luxury and indulgence”.

“This marquee is a celebration of luxury and indulgence and it will transport guests to a lavish island escape, embodying my love for opulence.”

DJ Happy Girl and other surprise artists will keep the good vibes pumping into the evening.

ALSO READ: Hollywoodbets Durban July: Six fashion designers and their thoroughbred creations

D&G and ‘Real Housewives’ in the marquee mix

Williams revealed that she has also collaborated with luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana for a private VIP pre-event at the Dolce & Gabbana Boutique in Umhlanga.

Adding to the excitement, there will be some special guests from the Real Housewives clan, giving the winery marquee guests the opportunity to rub shoulders with the cast.

“The most exciting part is that I will be bringing some of the The Real Housewives cast from across South Africa together. I have chosen my favourite ladies to invite and guests can mingle and party the night away with us,” Williams − who is the longest-serving Real Housewife in Africa − told IOL.

What happens in Jamaica…

Williams is one of eight housewives featured in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa, which was shot at a luxury villa in Jamaica.

The spin-off, which premiered on 27 May on Showmax, unites the iconic cast members from each of the South African Housewives franchises.

In the episode on Monday, 10 June, high drama ensued after Williams remarked that she suspects her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Mel Viljoen’s husband, Peet, is abusive towards her.

Mel and Peet, who are also the owners of the controversial Tammy Taylor Nails salon, released a statement addressing the claims.

“The only abuse Mel suffers by my hand is probably the weight of the diamonds I keep gifting her,” Peet responded to Williams suspicions.

ALSO READ: Mel Viljoen says she was the sacrificial lamb in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’

Nonku Williams and Tumelo Ramaphosa’s ‘perfect pairing’

Williams broke off her engagement with Dumisani “Rough Diamond” Ndlazi in June last year.

In December, the RHOD star and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s youngest son, Tumelo, sent the rumour mill in overdrive when they were snapped together on what appeared to be a cosy dinner date.

Tumelo Ramaphosa and Nonku Williams. Picture: Instagram/ramaphosatumelo

It however turned out to be nothing more than a publicity stunt for a pairing venture of the businesswoman’s A2B wines and Ramaphosa’s Studex Meat venture.

Williams’ A2B Winery range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Cape late bottled vintage and Kylix flagship blend.