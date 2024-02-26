Rashid Kay on Stogie T diss track: ‘I had to do it the Hip Hop way’

Media personality Rashid Kay has said that he decided on releasing a diss track aimed at veteran rapper Stogie T because “that’s the Hip Hop way”.

Rapper Stogie T. left, and Rashid Kay. The latter has released a diss song aimed at Stogie T. Pictures:stogie_t/@rashid_kay/Instagram, Twitter

“There was a lot of back and forth on the Internet, I decided to do it the Hip Hop way and release a diss track,” Rashid Kay told The Citizen.

Last Friday Rashid released a song, accompanied by visuals, aimed at Tumi ‘Stogie T’ Molekane tilted OG vs A Nigga That’s Old.

The two minute track is a response to what Stogie T said about Rashid Kay just being an old guy in the industry instead of an OG (Original Gangster; a term reserved for a seasoned and exceptional contributor in the Hip Hop culture).

“Gentlemen, there’s a whole era of SA Hip Hop that predates the club, and Rashid Kay wasn’t a part of it,” Stogie T said in a video earlier this year.

“Zingah good luck on the YFM job bro we are all gonna need you to know the difference between an OG and a n***g that is just old, respectfully.”

This was Stogie T’s response to Rashid, where the latter questioned Rap credentials, stating that Stogie T was a poet before becoming a rapper.

Rashid made these comments on an episode of Choppin’ It Budha T Podcast.

The Citizen did reach out to Stogie T but the rapper didn’t want to comment on the whole thing.

Stogie T is expected to released a six track EP, Shallow in mid March, this will be his first project since 2019’s The Empire of Sheep.

Reaction

Rashid’s song has received mixed reactions; with some saying the song isn’t of good quality and was unnecessary while others showed Rashid some respect for releasing it.

“Obviously, there’s mixed feelings, that’s expected,” said Rashid. “If you check the comments on YouTube, some love it and others don’t. I wanted to address it [the Stogie beef] once and for all. If he responds, it’s cool.”

This is good for hip hop. Delivery, cadence and the pen itself is below par. The video tells a better story.



He should have gone for a different execution….a Battle Rap type of vibes cos he raps like he's chasing the beat. — T E L L O S ∆ V O (@telloSAVO_) February 23, 2024

The video of OG vs A Nigga That’s Old shows an overweight actor seemingly working out, the said actor represents Stogie T and Rashid denied body shamming the rapper.

“That’s just cinematography. If you’re going to make a parody, it has to be believable,” said Rashid.

Rashid described his relationship with Stogie as ‘cool’ and said he hasn’t bumped into the rapper since their whole back-and-forth begun.

“We’ve known each other since way back in 2012, we have different opinions and we’ve always expressed them. But we greet each other every time we meet,” said Rashid.

