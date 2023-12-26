‘They really don’t care about my story’: Maglera Doe Boy responds to online hate

Maglera Doe Boy's attempt at showing his fans the life that inspires his lyrics was ridiculed by netizens.

In an attempt to bring his lyrics to life and display what inspired his raps, South African hip hop artist Maglera Doe Boy was ridiculed and his friends stereotyped by netizens.

On one of his hit tracks, Makazana the rapper utters the lyrics:

Moer Kanana, Swear I saw all the robbers

Poverty le bo vine, Jealousy di kopane

Hennessy for my problems, Hennessy with some robbers.

The video shared by Maglera is captured by the aforementioned lyrics, but it seems some of his listeners weren’t so impressed by it.

I got robbed by that nigga with a Fabiani top..yeah I'll never forget how his smell. — Obakeng morake. (@REALBUCKS1) December 25, 2023

Imagine how many phones these guys own pic.twitter.com/eJtNDiB4qM December 26, 2023

😨These people must be arrested. We'll figure the charges after. — NyiKo🧔🏾 (@NyKoMR) December 25, 2023

Responding to one Twitter user who was defending him from the online critic, Maglera said: “Don’t explain my friend ke Twitter, they really don’t care about my story, it’s about now,” said the rapper.

Don’t explain my friend ke twitter they really don’t care about my story it’s about now lol. https://t.co/0MeHVedvNw — Maglera Doe Boy (@MagleraDoeBoy) December 25, 2023

Real name Tokelo Moyakhe, Maglera is a 30-year-old South African rapper who hails from Reitz in the Free State. He has a unique style of rap and his music takes listeners on a journey of his upbringing. Last year he released his 12 track debut album Diaspora.

Fans come to Maglera’s defence

Maglera is one of the most in-demand rappers in the country at the moment, with many of his peers featuring him on their albums and songs. He is included on Nasty C’s latest album as well as on Cassper Nyovest’s Solomon album.

Welcome to the ghetto where the boys in the block is real, no need for Geppetto

Where we come from o bone tsotsi e thaba

tsotsi ka Goli to the cerebellum https://t.co/eoJVvL0N39 — T (@Mr_TVMadzhie) December 25, 2023

Doe Boy was straata 🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/7twc0sooAR — Professor (@lethimcookts) December 26, 2023

This guy really did mention this in one of his raps, 🙌 it sounds dope in rap music, but it doesn't look good visually — kagiso kitime (@kagisokitime) December 25, 2023

He has an ardent following; with many of them coming to his defence following outrage for the video he shared.

Morafe member Towdeemac showed support to Maglera, but with a disclaimer. “Disclaimer: We don’t condone violence or criminality at ONDE. However, we do insist on true stories in the raps,” said Towdee.

“Over the years I wanted my sound to have its own space and it has its own space now in the culture, the lifestyle, and all. All of this has been planned. I did features for four years, positioning myself because a lot of people were questioning what I was saying because my slang is so different. So I felt the best way to teach South Africans was on other people’s songs,” Maglera said in a recent interview.

