By Bonginkosi Tiwane

26 Dec 2023

03:47 pm

‘They really don’t care about my story’: Maglera Doe Boy responds to online hate

Maglera Doe Boy's attempt at showing his fans the life that inspires his lyrics was ridiculed by netizens.

Maglera Doe Boy

Maglera Doe Boy. Picture: magleradoeboy/Instagram

In an attempt to bring his lyrics to life and display what inspired his raps, South African hip hop artist Maglera Doe Boy was ridiculed and his friends stereotyped by netizens.

On one of his hit tracks, Makazana the rapper utters the lyrics:

Moer Kanana, Swear I saw all the robbers

Poverty le bo vine, Jealousy di kopane

Hennessy for my problems, Hennessy with some robbers.

The video shared by Maglera is captured by the aforementioned lyrics, but it seems some of his listeners weren’t so impressed by it.

Responding to one Twitter user who was defending him from the online critic, Maglera said: “Don’t explain my friend ke Twitter, they really don’t care about my story, it’s about now,” said the rapper.

Real name Tokelo Moyakhe, Maglera is a 30-year-old South African rapper who hails from Reitz in the Free State. He has a unique style of rap and his music takes listeners on a journey of his upbringing. Last year he released his 12 track debut album Diaspora.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘My brother, I think it’s enough’ – Linda Sibiya responds to Ngizwe Mchunu insults

Fans come to Maglera’s defence

Maglera is one of the most in-demand rappers in the country at the moment, with many of his peers featuring him on their albums and songs. He is included on Nasty C’s latest album as well as on Cassper Nyovest’s Solomon album.

He has an ardent following; with many of them coming to his defence following outrage for the video he shared.

Morafe member Towdeemac showed support to Maglera, but with a disclaimer. “Disclaimer: We don’t condone violence or criminality at ONDE. However, we do insist on true stories in the raps,” said Towdee.

“Over the years I wanted my sound to have its own space and it has its own space now in the culture, the lifestyle, and all. All of this has been planned. I did features for four years, positioning myself because a lot of people were questioning what I was saying because my slang is so different. So I felt the best way to teach South Africans was on other people’s songs,” Maglera said in a recent interview.

NOW READ: Fans gush over Unathi Nkayi, Thomas Msengana as their son returns from initiation school

