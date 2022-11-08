Australian actress Rebel Wilson welcomes first child via surrogate

Lethabo Malatsi

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson has joined the motherhood club after welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the first-time mother announced, in a heartfelt message, the birth of her first child, who according to Rebel was born this past week via surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the Pitch Perfect actress wrote on Instagram.

In a lengthy caption, Rebel Wilson expressed her gratitude to her surrogate who “carried and birthed Royce with such grace and care”.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), and this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” she said.

Watch: Rebel welcomes her first child

Baby Shower

Speaking to tabloid, People, Rebel went into great detail about the baby shower hosted by her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and she shared her new daughter’s full name, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

The actress said she wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one [Royce].

Baby shower pictures

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

She further explained that Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in her family who she admires.

She told the publication that her first moments with her daughter were “overwhelming and exciting”.

“My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle,” she added.

NOW READ: Faith Nketsi pens heartfelt message to her daughter, Sky