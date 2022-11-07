Faith Nketsi pens heartfelt message to her daughter, Sky

Lethabo Malatsi

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi-Njilo penned a heartfelt message to her almost three-month-old daughter, Sky.

Faith Nketsi welcomed her baby girl almost three months ago after keeping her pregnancy a secret. Taking to social media, the influencer shared a series of photos of her daughter and family on her Instagram account.

You and I will always be

“Three months of Sky: I love you so much my baby. We all love you. Please always remain mommy’s little girl. Side note: she’ll actually be 3 months next week,” she captioned her post.

She further shared a story of Sky in a black and white two piece set, with the caption: “You and I will always be [and] you will always be my baby”.

ALSO READ: ‘Blood and Water’ actress Natasha Thahane responds to marriage reports/rumours

Meanwhile, in October, Faith expressed gratitude towards fans and her family, including her husband Nzuzo Njilo.

She detailed her pregnancy journey and how Njilo is her “peace, comfort and strength”.

“Just like that! That is it from me with my pregnancy journey and I’d like to thank you guys so much, not only for respecting my decision to keep it private but also for accepting and loving me and baby Sky. Thank you. I can’t begin to thank my family and friends, you guys honestly made everything 100 percent more special for me.

Faith gushes over her husband

“You’re my peace, my comfort and my strength. You make life that much more special. You will forever have my heart till I’m no longer on this earth. No matter what, you will forever remain my family because you gave me the most beautiful gift of being a mother,” Faith penned.

She further said she will “forever grant you respect and love for taking that leap of faith with me. I thank God for giving me the strength to keep our baby safe for nine months and bringing her into this world healthy and oh so beautiful”.

NOW READ: Faith Nketsi’s heartfelt message to husband, Nzuzo Njilo