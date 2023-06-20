Royal news update: Royal brothers’ feud, King Charles celebrates first parade

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

In this week’s royal news update, Prince William speaks candidly about his brother Prince Harry, King Charles celebrates his first royal parade and royal fans demand more from The Firm.

Brothers’ feud

Often the more silent and less controversial, Prince William opened up to the media this past weekend where he spoke of the climate of his relationship with younger brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales admitted that not everybody sees the point of the Royal Family and the public feud with his brother, Prince Harry has “taken up far more airtime”. William is quoted by GBN’s News Channel as having said that he appreciates that it is “hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do” but explained that the royals “help people where we can”.

Princess Diana’s boys appeared to keep their distance from each other at the Coronation of their father, King Charles III a month ago.

The high-profile feud between the brothers escalated dramatically after Prince Harry’s controversial autobiography, Spare, in which he disclosed private family matters. The revelations strained the already fragile relationship between the two. Earlier this year, Harry claimed that William had reached a £1 million deal with The Sun’s publishers to avoid further legal action.

The tension between the brothers was further heightened when they were kept apart at King Charles’ coronation. Since the funeral of the Queen last September, Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the rest of the Royal Family.

Charles celebrates first royal parade

King Charles III revived a royal tradition this past weekend as he rode on horseback in the first Trooping the Colour of his reign, which marks the British sovereign’s official birthday.

Although Charles’ day of birth is in November, the traditional military spectacle is a parade like no other with all the pomp and pageantry expected of royal occasions, and draws massive crowds to central London.

As reported by the CNN, this is a sight not seen in nearly three decades. The last time a reigning monarch rode in the procession was Queen Elizabeth II in 1986.

He was followed on horseback by several royal colonels including Prince William, also wearing a uniform of the Welsh Guard, the regiment he inherited from his father in December. He rode alongside Princess Anne, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Prince Edward, who is Colonel of the London Guards.

There were 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and hundreds of musicians as they filed the short distance from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in St James’s Park for the ceremony watched by members of the royal family.

Royal fans demand more

The royal family has millions of fans globally, but no more than on their homeland. The fans lashed out at the family for not having all the members on the iconic balcony for this past weekend’s royal parade.

The Express reported that whilst there were at least 40 family members on the balcony in 2019, this past weekend saw only 14 of them looking over the proceedings.

Two members who had been present even last year, but were missing this year, were Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

The teenagers were on the balcony for the RAF flypast after the King’s Coronation in May, but they were nowhere to be seen at the Palace on Saturday.

Incomplete: Members of the royal family this past weekend. Picture: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Non-working royals are generally no longer invited to appear, meaning Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Mark Phillips and Zara Tindall, along with their respective families, will for the foreseeable future not be seen on the balcony.

The 14 who were present include Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

One royal fan wrote on Twitter: “So sad that the balcony appearance after #TroopingtheColour will be so predictable from now on.”

“I loved having a close look at balcony pictures to see who was there and who was not. It’s so unnecessary and boring that this lovely tradition has gone now!”

