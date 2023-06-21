Bye-bye Meghan and Harry, hello Trevor Noah says Spotify

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Soon after ending their working relationship with Archewell Audio, the company owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, streaming platform Spotify has penned a deal with South African comedian Trevor Noah.

“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale,” Spotify vice president Julie McNamara said in a statement.

Trevor’s pod

“The weekly podcast will blend Trevor’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment,” the press release stated.

“Launching later this year, the series will also feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.”

Noah hosted US late night TV show The Daily Show for seven years until late last year when he announced he’d be leaving the Comedy Central show. Commenting on his appointment, Noah quipped about solving all of the world’s problems through his podcast.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” Noah said in a statement.

“We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Royals accused of faking it

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement said.

The Sussexes’ $20 million deal with Spotify ended in a ‘mutual agreement’ earlier this month as reported by podcast-focused outlet Podnews. The royals’ contract with Spotify was signed in 2020.

According to the site, ‘multiple sources’ have claimed that ‘some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with questions edited-in afterwards’, although Podnews did not highlight any specific episodes where this might have applied.

Meghan’s 12-episode podcast featured a series of high-profile guests during its one-season run, including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and Mindy Kaling, the latter of whom actually shared an image of herself being interviewed by the Duchess when her episode aired.

However, while Meghan may have interviewed several very high-profile guests for the audio show, this is not the first time that questions have been raised about her input into the interview process for other people who appeared on Archetypes.

In August last year, podcast guest Allison Yarrow, a journalist from New York, revealed that she didn’t actually speak to Meghan when being interviewed for the show, but rather a member of her production company.

