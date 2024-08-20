Royal news update: King Charles reportedly axes Prince Andrew’s security detail

Prince Andrew stayed at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

King Charles has reportedly terminated the private security detail of his brother, Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The King had been covering the costs of private security at the 31-room estate since Andrew’s £3 million-a-year (about R70 million) armed police protection was withdrawn in 2022 following the US sex assault case, according to reports.

On Saturday, The Sun reported that after the King dismissed Andrew’s security team, they are both staying at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, as tensions surrounding the Royal Lodge continue to escalate.

According to the publication, a palace insider revealed: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?

“They are all working the final weeks of their contract until the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.

Over half a million dollars to maintain the Royal Lodge

According to multiple international reports, King Charles has been attempting to evacuate Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge for months.

Earlier this year, The Sun exclusively reported that Andrew declined an offer to move to nearby Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan.

The 31-room Windsor mansion, where Prince Andrew currently resides, costs over half a million dollars a year to maintain, according to 7News Australia.

