Royal news: Harry’s virginity taker says claims are ‘cringy’ & Samantha Markle’s case may go to trial

Citizen Reporter

In this week’s royal update, Prince Harry’s first sexual encounter scrutinised, Meghan and Harry asked to speak at Samantha Markle’s defamation case and Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles’ coronation.

Latest royal news

Harry’s Virginity taker slams Spare claims

Prince Harry may have thought he weathered the storm as it nearly has been a month since the release of Spare, however, some of the people he mentioned in his book are continuing to speak out against his claims.

Two weeks ago Harry’s military trainer, former Sergeant Major Michael said he is shocked by the royal’s claim that he deliberately stalled their Slingsby T67 firefly propeller plane without warning.”

Bang Showbiz reported that Michael said he was “staggered by this. In shock even”.

Now Sasha Walpole, the woman who took Harry’s virginity, broke her silence to The Sun. Harry described in his book that an “older woman” took his virginity in a grassy field behind a bar in 2001 before she “smacked my rump and sent me off to graze”.

Watch: Sasha Walpole is not happy with Harry’s details

Walpole now a mother of two, only two years older than Harry says she doesn’t understand why he went into great detail about his experience and says she no longer has privacy.

“I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said that he lost his ­virginity and left it at that.

ALSO READ: ‘She looks like a 2 700 old vampire’ – Madonna’s ‘new face’ harshly criticised

“He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it.”

She further stated that when Harry described how she slapped his butt was “cringy and awkward”.

Concluding that their rendezvous wasn’t “glorious”.

Samatha Markle’s defamation case

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been asked to give evidence in a defamation case brought by Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha is suing her sister for $75 000 (R1.3 million) in damages over alleged “lies” told about her during Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Bang Showbiz reported.

Samantha submitted legal documents requesting Harry and Meghan to sit in separately recorded depositions.

The half-sister says she has been subjected to “humiliation and hatred” after Meghan claimed to Oprah that they don’t have a relationship, adding she is not doing this for money.

VIDEO: Samantha Markle’s defamation case demands

In the case, Samantha is also demanding that Meghan apologise to the late Queen Elizabeth for suggesting she was a racist.

This is after Meghan hinted that there were some concerns raised by royal members over the skin tone of their first child, Archie.

The legal papers seen by publications such as The Sun show that Samantha wants her estranged sister to answer 23 questions as a provision of evidence intended to be used in the trial at a later stage.

The case could go as far as January 2024 for a jury trial. The pair’s lawyers could not reach an agreement during the deposition.

Performers at King Charles’s coronation

King Charles III’s coronation will take place from 6-8 May 2023.

Britain is expected to come to a standstill as the last coronation occurred in 1953, of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II which lasted three hours.

It has been confirmed that rock star Sir Paul McCartney will be one of the performers. The Beatles legend was reportedly on the top list for organisers and having him perform for the historic moment is icing on the cake and great for the supporting acts.

WATCH: Who will perform at the King’s coronation?

McCartney has repeatedly supported the royal family, he has attended multiple royal events and paid a heartful tribute to the late queen.

He wrote on social media: “I feel privileged to have been alive during the whole of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. When I was 10 years old I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay about the British Monarchy so I have been a fan for a long time…

“Looking back I am honoured and amazed to see that I met Her Majesty eight or nine times and each time she impressed me with her great sense of humour combined with great dignity.”

It is also rumoured that the Spice Girls will reunite for the coronation. The iconic girl group consists of Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Emma Burton.

The last time they performed was for the 2012 London Olympics.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele.