‘She looks like a 2 700-year-old vampire’ – Madonna’s ‘new face’ harshly criticised

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Pop icon Madonna has managed to keep herself relevant for decades in terms of her music career and personal life, however, her latest looks and actions have raised some eyebrows.

The singer has multiple hits under her belt such as Material Girl, Like a Prayer and 4 Minutes, but her physical appearance and “creepy” video is what is being most talked about.

And the winner is…

Madonna attended music’s biggest event the Grammys dressed in a feminine suit, a white collared shirt with a black maxi skirt, paired with a black blazer. She is seen in the video hitting a whip against the palm of her hand.

The 64-year-old captioned her video: “And the winner is…”

The star was on the Grammy stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their performance of the hit song Unholy. The song did win the artists for best pop duo/group performance, with Petras becoming the first transgender person to win a Grammy.

Despite the glitz and glamour, Madonna’s plastic surgery was commented on. Viewers and fans flocked to Twitter to criticise the pop singer’s facial changes.

Madonna looks good for her age… if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive. pic.twitter.com/pnJfkhgmAO— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2023

There was a harsh comparison for some social media commentators who said the seven-time Grammy winner was starting to look like a vampire and didn’t allow herself to age gracefully.

Letting yourself age gracefully is far more beautiful than plastic surgery. Here’s proof:



Madonna at 64 My mum at 64 pic.twitter.com/VWdqxnBmsc— Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) February 6, 2023

However, there were some people who came to the defence of the artist.

Twitter user Amee Vanderpool wrote: “To everyone dragging Madonna for being unrecognisable: sit the hell down. If she had shown up with no botox, filler or work, looking her real age, y’all would have dragged her for that, too. Let her do her thing and continue to be the queen of the revamp and check your misogyny.

“Some of these comments defending this misogyny and ageism are just so painful-people are completely missing the point and they are allies. I’m tired…it’s 2023. I can’t keep explaining how this is just a destructive road for all women of all ages… it’s TOO obvious.“

Sometimes it's okay to just shut it and keep an opinion to yourself, even if you think it's "true," especially if it tears down your own gender and hurts people.— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2023