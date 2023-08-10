Royal News: Prince Harry stripped of ‘Royal Highness’ title

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on an onscreen adaptation of Carley Fortune’s best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake, the author announced on Instagram.

“I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognised in this way is truly incredible,” shared Fortune on Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought the rights to the bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake through their company, Archewell Productions, and will work with Netflix to bring the story to the small screen, a spokesperson for Penguin Random House confirmed to Forbes on Monday, adapting a story that shares similarities to their own lives.

The novel tells the story of Will and Fern, a couple who meet in their 30s, and deals with themes of childhood trauma that closely resemble Harry and Markle’s own lives – including losing a parent in a car crash, as Harry did with Princess Diana, and postpartum struggles, which Markle opened up about in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Title removal

While the couple celebrate their deal with streaming platform Netflix, Prince Harry had to accept that ‘His Royal Highness’ title was removed from the royal family website, reports Independent.

Until recently, the Duke of Sussex was still being referred to by his HRH title in his bio on the royal family’s website. However, the current version of the page does not include any HRH references, instead referring to the royal either as the duke or the Duke of Sussex.

In June, a section of the site that detailed Harry’s work to raise awareness around HIV/Aids in 2016, previously read: “In 2016, His Royal Highness underwent a public HIV test at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital to raise awareness and promote how easy it is to get tested, as part of his on-going efforts to eradicate stigmas associated with HIV/Aids.”

It now reads: “In 2016, The Duke underwent a public HIV test at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital to raise awareness…”

There have been murmurs of Meghan possibly going into politics and GB News reported that King Charles won’t strip her off her royal titles should she one day be US President.

Robert Jobson, who wrote Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, has said that even if Meghan were to become the leader of the US, stripping them of their titles is “just not going to happen”.

The titles were bestowed upon Harry and Meghan by the late Queen, as a special gift for their wedding.

