‘This job had a face and name before it was advertised’, says enraged Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is not happy after he was not appointed as the new artistic director at the Market Theatre.

The position was given to Greg Homann in January this year, and the actor recently opened up about the matter on his Instagram page.

This comes after Trompies member and EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa asked who was the perfect candidate for the position between Sello and Greg.

“What constitutes qualifications in arts [and] culture [to] be a preferred candidate? Is it race? Is it academic? Does previous experience matter?” the parliamentarian said in a tweet.

‘They could have come clean’

Speaking about applying for the position, Sello said he met their “highbrow” expectations and submitted to their boardroom expectations, but did not understand what else they wanted from him.

“That’s if they truly even know [what they wanted] because, at this point, I highly doubt it! They could have come clean and stated that this job had a face, a name, and a surname before it was even advertised!” he said.

The actor also alleged that he was interviewed by people who were not qualified to contact the interview.

Furthermore, Sello claimed he told them he did not have a salary expectation or any amount in mind.

“Because firstly they could never afford me but more importantly there is no amount of money you can put on teaching a black child like I was once one, on how to respect and nurture their God given talent because it can be their ticket to survival!

“At the end of the day, it’s all about teaching the black child how to put bread on the table for their families! Call it black tax all you want, but that is our philosophy to life! Take care of your mother, father and they shall do the same through their hearts and prayers! They must come for me because I’m now ready to fight for what is right!”

