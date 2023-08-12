New Princess Diana documentary airing on SABC 3 on Monday

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

At 3 am on 31 August 1997, Princess Diana was declared dead following a tragic and controversial car accident. The public grief was instantaneous and unprecedented. Thousands flocked to London to pay their respects, and a 50-foot carpet of flowers sprung up outside Kensington Palace.

Amid this public outpouring of grief, the Royal family elected to remain out of the public eye at their family estate in Balmoral. They refused to fly the Buckingham Palace flag at half-mast and chose not to make any appearances. As tensions grew, the relationship between the British monarchy and the public was at a long-term low.

ALSO SEE: Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

New Princess Diana documentary

Diana: Seven Days That Shook The World reveals the fraught preparations and negotiations involved, as the monarchy and their advisors struggled to protect Prince William and Harry, appease the public and plan a high-profile funeral at Westminster Abbey.

With first-time access to many key players, the story unfolds through Diana’s staff, top Downing Street advisors, journalists, experts, and members of the general public.

Led by this unique personal testimony, the series explores the practical and emotional implications of the week and examines how Diana’s death helped preserve the British monarchy’s future.

Diana: Seven Days That Shook The World, will air on Mondays 14 and 21 August 2023, at 9pm on SABC 3.

Prince Harry stripped of royal title

The new documentary comes in the wake of Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry being stripped of ‘His Royal Highness’ title.

Until recently, Prince Harry was still being referred to by his HRH title in his bio on the royal family’s website. However, the current version of the page does not include any HRH references, instead referring to the royal either as the duke or the Duke of Sussex.

ALSO SEE: Royal News: Prince Harry stripped of ‘Royal Highness’ title

Kicked out of royal residence

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle vacated their home on the royal family’s Windsor estate in June. Senior palace official Michael Stevens confirmed the news to APF in June.

The property, known as Frogmore Cottage, was a wedding present to the couple from Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

According to AFP, the couple were reportedly asked to remove any remaining possessions days after Harry, King Charles III’s younger son, launched a scathing attack on his family in his controversial memoir Spare in January.

The couple who now lives in California no longer has a UK base after the loss of the property.

NOW READ: PICS: Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake KaNcube dragged for supporting Zanu-PF