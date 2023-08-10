WATCH: Miss SA host Bonang plans to wear dress worth over R60K at live event

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Media personality Bonang Matheba returned to the airwaves on Wednesday in a special broadcast on Metro FM’s breakfast show, sharing that one of her outfits at the Miss SA final pageant this weekend will cost over R60 000.

“We did the preproduction meeting yesterday and a rehearsal so as soon as I plot the show in my mind and I go through the segments, I’ll know how many [outfits] I’ll need. I make a certain number but not all of them get on stage,” said Bonang when Metro FM’s breakfast host DJ Sabby asked how many outfits should people expect to see her in on Sunday night at the national beauty pageant where she’ll be the host.

Sabby then asked which of the dresses she’ll wear on the night will be the most expensive and the former Metro FM radio personality wasn’t shy to share the price tag.

“There’s one that’s being made by a designer, somewhere…it was about $3 200. That’s the big opener number,” said Bonang suggesting the price isn’t too heavy for her pockets.

When converted into rands, the dress sits at over R60000 in today’s exchange rate.

Bonang was recently announced as the host of the show, returning after she last hosted it in 2019.

“I am back hosting one of the most important shows of the year. It is going to be fantastic – the production is wonderful with some international names and is a true celebration of Women’s Month. Expect beautiful dresses. I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and the magic that I can!”

Power dress

Explaining her reasons for going so large for the pageant, Bonang explained that the occasion is a big one for her as a presenter and the fact that organisers of Miss Universe will also be present, makes it more important for her to put her best foot forward.

“I plan for this, this is my job. This is what I do. This is what I build up to, this is for me my Super Bowl. I’m a TV host, I host live productions, it’s what I was born to do. It’s in my blood and soul, it’s my favourite thing to do in the world.”

“The Miss Universe organisation is gonna be there, so we’re dressing for where we’re going to go, not where we are. I plan, I save money, I dream, I hope and I change my travel in life for this. That’s how important it is for me. For my company, for my wine,” said Bonang.

The Miss SA finale will be held on Sunday, 13 August at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino.

R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, the current Miss Universe, will be one of the judges for Miss SA together with Leandie du Randt, Thuso Mbedu, Devi Sankaree Govender and Jo-Ann Strauss. The pageant will be broadcast live on SABC 3 at 6:30pm.

